What is a felony in Cherokee Tribal Court?

Submitted by Judge Sunshine Parker

Cherokee Tribal Court

Felony is defined in the Cherokee Code at 14-1.3: A felony offense is any offense with a prescribed punishment that includes a term of imprisonment, the maximum of which exceeds one year. In layman’s terms, that means if you are charged with a crime that could send you to jail for more than one year you are facing a felony offense. Being charged with any crime in the Cherokee Code that can result in more than one year imprisonment means you have been charged with a felony regardless of the title of the offense.

Below is a list of crimes in the Cherokee Code that can carry a term of imprisonment that exceeds one year (*note: this list may not be comprehensive). For more details on what the elements of each crime are please go to Code of Ordinances | Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Tribes and Tribal Nations | Municode Library.