CAMPAIGN BIO: Amy Sequoyah Anders

(Note: The Cherokee One Feather sought candidate bios from candidates in the upcoming Special Election in the Wolftown Community. Bios are published exactly as they were sent to us with no editing.)

My name is Amy Sequoyah Anders. I am 46 years old, married, and a mother of five. For the past 11 years, I have owned and operated CrossFit 2232 in Bryson City, NC. I am a 1995 graduate of Cherokee High School and currently completing my last two classes with the University of Phoenix for my Bachelor’s in Business.

When I decided to run for council in early 2022, I felt it was important to finish my degree. Like many working families, I know what it’s like to raise a family with all the extracurricular activities and try to further your education in the process. I have also experienced the devastating effects of domestic violence and drug abuse like so many others in our community.

Prior to owning my own business, I worked at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino for 12 years where I gained substantial marketing skills as a Casino Host and Executive Casino Host in addition to the many leadership and management training opportunities available.

If elected, my top 3 priorities are: 1) Updating our Tribal Code by creating and/or enforcing laws to better protect our people, first and foremost our children and elders. I will follow up and follow through on decisions passed by Tribal Council, especially decisions that will provide fun/healthy activities for families here on the boundary and have an impact on our Cherokee language and traditions. 2) I am committed to keeping our community informed on the financial decisions of our Tribe and aim to make safe and sound decisions that improve the quality of life of the EBCI. 3) I will work to ensure our Tribal members receive quick and exceptional services from all tribal programs and healthcare.

I feel I have the necessary work experience, life experience, and drive from growing up and raising my family here on the Qualla Boundary to help make a difference in our community. I know what needs to change because I have met hundreds of you in your own homes. I am ready to work for the people and finally make the change we all have been asking for. Vote for CHANGE on March 2, 2023.

Vote Amy Sequoyah Anders. Sgi!