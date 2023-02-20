WRESTLING: 1A State Championship held in Greensboro

NCHSAA Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) concluded the 87th Annual Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. Avery County won the 1A team title and Kage Williams, of Robbinsville, was named 1A Most Outstanding Wrestler. Below are the championship (first place matches) in each 1A weight class.

106 lbs.

Cooper Foster (Avery County, 49-0) won by decision over Ethan Hines (Uwharrie Charter, 46-7) (Dec 1-0)

113 lbs.

Alexis Panama (Robbinsville, 38-5) won by fall over Josue Gomez (Thomasville, 48-3) (Fall 2:44)

120 lbs.

Benjamin Jordan (Avery County, 46-3) won by fall over Marcus Tyson (Pamlico County, 49-2) (Fall 3:45)

126 lbs.

Carlos Vasquez (Thomasville, 50-0) won by tech fall over Eli Thomas (Alleghany, 33-19) (TF-1.5 4:12 (17-2))

132 lbs.

Grant Reece (Avery County, 41-2) won by decision over Ryan Mann (North East Carolina Prep, 56-1) (Dec 4-3)

138 lbs.

Aldo Hernandez (Uwharrie Charter, 52-2) won by tech fall over Cameron Worrick (Alleghany, 38-13) (TF-1.5 4:39 (22-5))

145 lbs.

Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter, 54-2) won by major decision over Willie Riddle (Robbinsville, 35-18) (MD 11-3)

152 lbs.

Tristan Adams (Avery County, 36-2) won by decision over Chase Miller (Cherryville, 42-6) (Dec 8-4)

160 lbs.

Suhaib Hatamleh (Bradford Prep, 33-5) won by decision over Turner Jackson (Robbinsville, 43-13) (Dec 3-1)

170 lbs.

Cael Dunn (Avery County, 51-1) won by decision over Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter, 50-5) (Dec 1-0)

182 lbs.

Kage Williams (Robbinsville, 57-0) won by fall over Darius Saunooke (Swain County, 25-12) (Fall 3:23)

195 lbs.

Seth Blackledge (Avery County, 50-2) won by fall over Jadon Maness (Uwharrie Charter, 25-6) (Fall 1:33)

220 lbs.

Koleson Dooley (Robbinsville, 30-8) won by decision over Tyler Stevens (Pamlico County, 38-13) (Dec 5-2)

285 lbs.

Kohlton Neadeau (Swain County, 49-7) won by decision over Johnatan Argueta (Starmount, 36-6) (Dec 11-6)