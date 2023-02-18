INDOOR TRACK: Smoky Mountain All-Conference list

One Feather Staff Report
The following athletes have been named All-Conference in their respective events in the Smoky Mountain Conference for the 2022-23 Indoor Track season:
Women’s Events
55M Dash: Melani Linton, Swain Co.
300M Dash: Melani Linton, Swain Co.
500M Dash: Amaya Hicks, Swain Co.
1000M Run: Gracie Monteith, Swain Co.
1600M Run: Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co.
3200M Run: Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co.
55M Hurdles: Melani Linton, Swain Co.
4x200M Relay: Robbinsville team (member names not available)
4x400M Relay: Swain Co. team (Sienna Hackshaw, Annie Lewis, Amaya Hicks, Marlee Hicks)
4x800M Relay: Swain Co. team (Gracie Monteith, Annie Lewis, Arizona Blankenship, Amaya Hicks)
High Jump: Gracie Sutton, Swain Co.
Long Jump: Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville
Triple Jump: Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville
Pole Vault: Amelia Rogers, Swain Co.
Shot Put: Faith Woodard, Swain Co.
Adaptive Girls Wheelchair Shot Put: Jordan Oliver, Murphy
Adaptive Girls 55M Wheelchair: Jordan Oliver, Murphy
Men’s Events
55M Dash: Dalmon King, Cherokee
300M Dash: Cameron Grooms, Murphy
500M Dash: Kane Jones, Swain Co.
1000M Run: Jaylan Bark, Cherokee
1600M Run: Connor Brown, Swain Co.
3200M Run: Jaylan Bark, Cherokee
55M Hurdles: Austin Jenkins, Swain Co.
4x200M Relay: Cherokee team (Dalmon King, Ayden Thompson, Eli Bird, Tanin Esquivel)
4x400M Relay: Cherokee team (Dalmon King, Ayden Thompson, Anthony Lossiah, Tanin Esquivel)
4x800M Relay: Cherokee team (Anthony Lossiah, Oztin Swayney, Aizen Bell, Jaylan Bark)
High Jump: Matthew Gray, Swain Co.
Long Jump: Cooper Adams, Robbinsville
Triple Jump: Matthew Gray, Swain Co.
Pole Vault: Matthew Gray, Swain Co.
Shot Put: Nse Uffort, Swain Co.