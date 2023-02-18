INDOOR TRACK: Smoky Mountain All-Conference list

One Feather Staff Report

The following athletes have been named All-Conference in their respective events in the Smoky Mountain Conference for the 2022-23 Indoor Track season:

Women’s Events

55M Dash: Melani Linton, Swain Co.

300M Dash: Melani Linton, Swain Co.

500M Dash: Amaya Hicks, Swain Co.

1000M Run: Gracie Monteith, Swain Co.

1600M Run: Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co.

3200M Run: Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co.

55M Hurdles: Melani Linton, Swain Co.

4x200M Relay: Robbinsville team (member names not available)

4x400M Relay: Swain Co. team (Sienna Hackshaw, Annie Lewis, Amaya Hicks, Marlee Hicks)

4x800M Relay: Swain Co. team (Gracie Monteith, Annie Lewis, Arizona Blankenship, Amaya Hicks)

High Jump: Gracie Sutton, Swain Co.

Long Jump: Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville

Triple Jump: Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville

Pole Vault: Amelia Rogers, Swain Co.

Shot Put: Faith Woodard, Swain Co.

Adaptive Girls Wheelchair Shot Put: Jordan Oliver, Murphy

Adaptive Girls 55M Wheelchair: Jordan Oliver, Murphy

Men’s Events

55M Dash: Dalmon King, Cherokee

300M Dash: Cameron Grooms, Murphy

500M Dash: Kane Jones, Swain Co.

1000M Run: Jaylan Bark, Cherokee

1600M Run: Connor Brown, Swain Co.

3200M Run: Jaylan Bark, Cherokee

55M Hurdles: Austin Jenkins, Swain Co.

4x200M Relay: Cherokee team (Dalmon King, Ayden Thompson, Eli Bird, Tanin Esquivel)

4x400M Relay: Cherokee team (Dalmon King, Ayden Thompson, Anthony Lossiah, Tanin Esquivel)

4x800M Relay: Cherokee team (Anthony Lossiah, Oztin Swayney, Aizen Bell, Jaylan Bark)

High Jump: Matthew Gray, Swain Co.

Long Jump: Cooper Adams, Robbinsville

Triple Jump: Matthew Gray, Swain Co.

Pole Vault: Matthew Gray, Swain Co.

Shot Put: Nse Uffort, Swain Co.