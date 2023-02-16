OBITUARY: Harriett Roberta Crowe Rice

Harriett Roberta Crowe Rice, age 82, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13 at Mission Hospital after a brief illness. She is the daughter of the late, Edwin Clement Endros-Crowe and Cinda Reed.

She is survived by her son, Johnny Rogers (Cheryl); three grandchildren, Chad Rogers, Shane Rogers, and Taiya Rogers; sisters, Molli Price and Ruby Price; brothers, Joe Crowe, George Crowe, Eddie Crowe, Kenny Crowe, and Jackie Crowe.

In addition to her parents, Roberta is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin George Rice; sisters, Wilena Cox and Sally Ensley; and brother, Billy Crowe.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 17 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m., with a formal funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Ben Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Rogers, Chad Rogers, Eddie Crowe, Kane Crowe, Sammy Crowe, Jeff Price, and Lee Price.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.