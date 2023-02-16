OBITUARY: Aniyah Christine Sampson

Aniyah Christine Sampson, age 9, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Aniyah is survived by her parents, Ryne “Slaw” and Sky Sampson; sisters, Kylana and Mataya Sampson; brother, Timber Sampson; grandma, Una Sampson, Mamaw, Christine Kanott and Papaw, Mark “Moe” Kanott; aunts, Sheena Lambert (Damon) and Charity Sampson; uncle, Mark Kanott (Christie Rogers); cousins, Ethan Kanott, Isabell Kanott, Shalayla Lambert, Zayden Lambert, Cameron Sampson, Maia Lane and Eli Lane. Aniyah also had many great-aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved her dearly.

She is preceded in death by a half-sister, R-ly Panther.

Aniyah’s life was nothing short of amazing and anyone that knew her was touched by her faith. Her life was a true testament of God and all that he has promised us. God used Aniyah to spread the word and as an example of the faith we should have. As of Feb. 13, she is cancer-free and celebrating her time with puppies, exploring Heaven and visiting with Jesus. She has been welcomed home by family and friends, and she will be waiting to welcome us when God calls us home.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Acquoni Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with friends and family speaking and officiating. Burial will be in the Crowe-Littlejohn Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryne Sampson, Timber Sampson, Cameron Sampson, and Mark Kanott. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jaden Armachain.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.