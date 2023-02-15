Fatality near Milepost 90 on the Blue Ridge Parkway 

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – On Tuesday, Feb. 14, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two motorcycles, near milepost 90, south of Peaks of Otter.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers and area fire and EMS responders arrived on scene to find one deceased male. Responders identified the deceased as Sampson Crawford Boone, 67 years old, of Bedford, Va.

Boone was operating his motorcycle and traveling northbound in a curve when it appears he and his motorcycle went down and traveled into the southbound lane into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The oncoming motorcycle operator attempted to avoid hitting Boone but was unsuccessful. Preliminary investigations indicate Boone may have suffered a medical emergency.

The second operator suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. No additional details are available at this time.