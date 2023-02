List of recent graduates from Southwestern Community College announced

SYLVA, N.C. – At the conclusion of the fall semester, 237 Southwestern Community College students earned their associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Sixty-one earned academic honors, including 21 graduating Cum Laude (3.50-3.69 GPA), 22 Magna Cum Laude (3.70-3.89 GPA) and 18 Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00 GPA).

Thirteen others are New Century Scholars, who were identified as “high-potential” students when they were in the seventh grade and were guaranteed the opportunity of an education at Southwestern without the worry of tuition and fees, thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses in Jackson, Macon and Swain Counties.

The following list includes all graduates, type of academic credential earned and – when applicable – academic honors.

AVERY COUNTY

Newland – Tamara Nichole Edwards, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Diploma, Business Administration, Business Administration, Business Administration.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY

Asheville – Robert Dylan Lipe, Certificate, Certificate, Business Administration, Business Administration Entrepreneurship; Kenisha Lashay Short, Associate in Applied Science, Business Administration.

Candler – James Draper, Associate in Applied Science, Cyber Crime Technology, Cum Laude.

Weaverville – Jenice Michelle McKin, Certificate, Certificate, Paralegal Technology – Basic, Paralegal Technology – Legal Assistant.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Andrews – Audryn Grace West, Associate in Applied Science, Surgical Technology, Cum Laude.

FORSYTH COUNTY

Kernersville – Jessica Paige Lewis, Associate in Applied Science, Cyber Crime Technology, Summa Cum Laude.

GUILFORD COUNTY

Greensboro – Seth Reece Couch, Certificate, Business Administration – Entrepreneurship; Amber Michelle Munoz, Associate in Arts.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

Canton – Jesse Keeden Burnette, Certificate, Mechatronics Engineering Technology – Intermediate; Isaiah Arthur Hatcher, Associate in Arts, Summa Cum Laude.

Clyde – MacKenzie Elizabeth Eakes, Certificate, Cosmetology.

Waynesville – Michele G. Curtis, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Paralegal Technology – Basic, Paralegal Technology – Civil Litigation, Paralegal Technology – Legal Assistant; Tracia L. Davis, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Paralegal Technology – Real Estate, Paralegal Technology – Basic, Paralegal Technology – Civil Litigation, Paralegal Technology – Legal Assistant; Brenda Susanne Gibson, Associate in Arts; Sandra Elizabeth Ledding, Associate in Arts, Cum Laude; Andi Virene Welch, Associate in Applied Science, Diploma, Business Administration, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude.

JACKSON COUNTY

Cherokee – Jaron Nick Bradley, Associate in Arts, Cum Laude; Sarah Ashleigh Bruneel, Diploma, Medical Office Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Renee Long Cole, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting and Finance; Annie Durant, Certificate, Cosmetology; Shelly Diane Durant, Certificate, Cosmetology; Awee French, Associate in Arts; Ariyonna Jade Hill-Maney, Certificate, Medical Assisting; Adriannon Ginalee Hyatt, Certificate, Criminal Justice Technology; Andrea Nadine Lequire, Certificate, Office Administration; Misty Lynn Littlejohn, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Accounting and Finance, Accounting and Finance – Tax Accounting; Kyra Luisa Lossiah, Associate in Applied Science, Business Administration, Cum Laude; Nekyle Collins-Cagle Lossiah, Associate in Applied Science, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology, Geomatics Technology, Cum Laude, Cum Laude; James Henry Maney, Associate in Arts, Cum Laude; Uriah Joel Maney, Associate in Applied Science, Associate in Applied Science, Civil Engineering Technology, Geomatics Technology; Kristin Makayla Mathis, Associate in Applied Science, Office Administration; Ginger K. Owle, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting and Finance, Summa Cum Laude; Reneta Raylene Owle, Associate in Science, Early Childhood Education; Jessica Lynn Queen, Diploma, Early Childhood Education; Alexander Elijah Smith, Certificate, Welding Technology; Reyna Jolene Solis, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Paralegal Technology – Basic, Paralegal Technology – Civil Litigation, Paralegal Technology – legal Assistant, Paralegal Technology – Real Estate; Trina T. Thomason, Associate in Applied Science, Diploma, Magna Cum Laude, Cum Laude; Daniel Earnest Thompson, Certificate, Automotive Systems Technology – Advanced; Amanda Louise Tortalita, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting and Finance; Elias Ercell Watkins, Associate in Applied Science, Automotice Systems Technology; Shoshoni Ayanna West, Diploma, Business Administration, Cum Laude; Ashton Reece Younce, Associate in Applied Science, Surgical Technology.

Cullowhee – John Ashton Gordon, Certificate, Business Administration; Antoine Richard Lambert, Diploma, Certificate, Culinary Arts, Culinary Arts; Aidan Michael McCartney, Certificate, Welding Technology; Ana Marielle Osorio, Diploma, Cosmetology; Jordan M. Pendergrass, Associate in General Education; Ethan D. Ramsey, Certificate, Information Technology – Software & Web Development Programming; Serena Louise Singh, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Information Technology – Network Management, Information Technology – Network Management Operating System, Magna Cum Laude; Maria Cecilia White, Certificate, Business Administration – Entreprenuership.

Dillsboro – Hope Lyn Powers, Associate in Arts.

Sylva – Johnathan Cole Allen, Certificate, Culinary Arts; Christopher Brooks, Certificate, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration; Patrick Bryce Campbell, Diploma, Welding Technology, Cum Laude; German Genaro Carcamo, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Diploma, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude, Cum Laude; Timothy L. Codding, Certificate, Information Technology – Network Management Operating System; Chris Brett Coggins, Certificate, Welding Technology; Laura Ashley Cook, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services Technology, Magna Cum Laude, New Century Scholar; Sarah Nalini Hisey, Associate in Applied Science, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Certificate, Human Services Technology, Human Services Technology – Addiction and Recovery Studies, Human Services Technology, Human Services Technology – Addiction and Recovery Studies, Cum Laude, New Century Scholar; Elliott Paul Jacques, Certificate, Welding Technology; Mason Cole Lewis, Certificate, Welding Technology; Dylan Hayes Lossiah, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Outdoor Leadership, Outdoor Leadership – Wildnerness Therapy, Magna Cum Laude, New Century Scholar; Jonathan Joseph MacDonald, Associate in Applied Science, Emergency Medical Science; Shannon Shuler Queen, Certificate, Business Administration; Brent Travis Shipton, Certificate, Human Services Technology – Addiction and Recovery Studies, LCAC; Jackson Tyler Stafford, Certificate, Welding Technology; Katelynn Nicole Thomas, Associate in Applied Science, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude, New Century Scholar; Thi Hanh To, Diploma, Office Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Chrystal Lee Wallace, Certificate, Office Administration.

Tuckasegee – Megan Addie Beck, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Medical Office Administration, Office Administration, Summa Cum Laude, New Century Scholar; Erick Bradley Brooks, Associate in Applied Science, Welding Technology, Magna Cum Laude; Nathaniel Caleb Powell, Certificate, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology.

Whittier – Cayla Sue Birchfield, Associate in Arts, Teacher Preparation; Wesley Cline Burgess, Associate in Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Hailey Marie Carter, Associate in Applied Science, Associate in Applied Science, Diploma, Business Administration, Business Adminstration – Entrepreneurship, Business Administration; Micah Peyton Cope, Certificate, Certificate, Paralegal Technology – Basic, Paralegal Technology – Legal Assistant; Bethany Nicole Dyer, Associate in Applied Science, Surgical Technology; Kelsie Hocutt, Certificate, Business Administration – Entreprenuership; Lori L. Leamon, Associate in Applied Science, Advertising and Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude; Jacie Taylor Mitchell, Associate in Arts; Camren Powell, Associate in Applied Science, Automotive Systems Technology; Jessica Jean Queen, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Education Cum Laude; Carla Best Simmons, Certificate, Cyber Crime Technology; Jennifer Marie Smith, Associate in Applied Science, Surgical Technology; Kelsey Jean Smith, Certificate, Office Administration; Tyra Jaisir Sterling, Associate in Arts; Heather Nicole Waldroup, Certificate, Business Administration – Entreprenuership, New Century Scholar.

JOHNSTON COUNTY

Benson – William Joseph Kross, Certificate, Automotive Systems Technology – Advanced.

MACON COUNTY

Franklin – Kaylee Nicole Andrew, Certificate, Diploma, Business Administration; Corrie Elizabeth Babin, Associate in Applied Science, Advertising and Graphic Design, Summa Cum Laude; Amanda Rose Barker, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting and Finance, Cum Laude; Brandie Nicole Black, Certificate, Welding Technology; Shayna Nicole Bowling, Certificate, Medical Assisting; Chase Hunter Browning, Certificate, Carpentry; Victoria Gabriella Buso, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Diploma, Cosmetology, Cum Laude; John Mark Cabe, Certificate, Criminal Justice Technology; Channing Tye Chastain, Associate in Arts, Cum Laude; Kevin Carr Cipolla, Certificate, Welding Technology; James Kennith Cochran, Certificate, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology; Jada Elizabeth Collins, Certificate, Cosmetology; Nicole Amber DeHart, Associate in Arts, New Century Scholar; Jessica Nicole Doyle, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Education – BK Licensure Transfer; Lynzy Paige Drinnon, Diploma, Cosmetology; Adrianne Duvall, Certificate, Business Administration; Lora Beth Duvall, Associate in Applied Science, Diploma, Early Childhood Education, Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude; Christopher Logan Dyer, Certificate, Carpentry; Austin B. Farranto, Certificate, Mechatronics Engineering Technology – Basic; Brandon Keith Forester, Certificate, Business Administration – Entrepreneurship; Heather Nicole Fregeau, Certificate, Medical Assisting; Sarah Lynn Freqeau, Associate in Applied Science, Surgical Technology, Magna Cum Laude; Eli Clayton Gilbert, Associate in Arts, New Century Scholar; Jessica Lynn Gilbreath, Certificate, Culinary Arts; Melissa Christine Gomez, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Education – BK Licensure Transfer; Liam Angel Gonzalez, Associate in Applied Science, Culinary Arts; Stella Bell Grant, Certificate, Cosmetology; Cassia Ashton Hagler, Certificate, Medical Assisting; Jacqueline Patrice Holland, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Paralegal Technology, Paralegal Technology – Basic, Paralegal Technology – Civil Litigation, Paralegal Technology – Legal Assistant, Paralegal Technology, Real Estate, Magna Cum Laude; Andrew David Houston, Certificate, Information Technology – Network Management Operating System; Owen Dale Jenkins, Certificate, Carpentry; Arlene J. Jones, Certificate, Cyber Crime Technology; Dalton R. Jones, Certificate, Cyber Crime Technology; Caitlyn Marie LaLande, Associate in Applied Science, Diploma, Business Administration, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude; Trinity Jade LaVere, Associate in Science, Magna Cum Laude; Jo Dawn Loewy, Certificate, Welding Technology; David Arthur McKeen, Certificate, Certificate, Mechatronics Engineering Technology – Basic, Mechatronics Engineering Technology – Intermediate; Harley Shea Mestas, Associate in Applied Science, Human Services Technology; Melanie Lynn Mills, Diploma, Medical Office Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Stephen Moore, Associate in Applied Science, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Diploma, Business Administration, Business Administration – Entreprenuership, Business Administraion – Entreprenuership, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude; Juan Andres Moreno Centeno, Certificate, Carpentry; Chad Thomas Moses, Associate in Applied Science, Outdoor Leadership; Jennifer Lee Neighbarger, Associate in Arts, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Paralegal Technology – Basic, Paralegal Technology – Civil Litigation, Paralegal Technology – Legal Assistant, Paralegal Technology – Real Estate, Magna Cum Laude; Kaitlyn Rae Obuchowski, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting and Finance, Magna Cum Laude; James Daniel Phythyon, Certificate, Carpentry; Elizabeth Grace Puckett, Certificate, Carpentry, New Century Scholar; Kody Nicholas Reeves, Certificate, Cyber Crime Technology; Carrie Elisabeth Rowland, Certificate, Nurse Aide; Wesley Ray Styles, Associate in Applied Science, Diploma, Welding Technology, Welding Technology, Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude; Kathryn Leigh Sumrell, Certificate, Medical Assisting; Heather Marie Swanson, Associate in Arts, Teacher Preparation; Nevaeh Lynn Tran, Certificate, Cosmetology; Ethan Christopher Wilson, Certificate, Carpentry; Luke Windle, Associate in Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Michael Trey Woodard, Associate in Arts; Andrew Wei Wright, Associate in Arts; Rachel Ann Younce, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Business Administration – Entreprenuership, Business Administration – Entreprenuership, Cum Laude.

Otto – Natalie Camacho-Mendoza, Certificate, Business Administration, Jonathan M. Lauffer, certificate, Criminal Justice Technology; Katherine R. Padron, Certificate, Certificate, Certificate, Paralegal Technology – Basic, Paralegal Technology – Civil Litigation, Paralegal Technology – Legal Assistant; Dawson James Post, Associate in Applied Science, Business Administration – Entreprenuership, Magna Cum Laude; Andrew Ray Weaver, Certificate, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology.

Scaly Mountain – Preston Casey Atwood, Certificate, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology; Nolan Marcus Stone, Diploma, Welding Technology, Summa Cum Laude.

ONSLOW COUNTY

Jacksonville – Nicholas R. Caine, Certificate, Cyber Crime Technology.

Richlands – Mary Kay Orcutt, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Certificate, Diploma, Accounting and Finance, Accounting and Finance, Accounting and Finance – Bookkeeping, Accounting and Finance.

SWAIN COUNTY

Almond – Enoch Matthew Franklin, Certificate, Carpentry; Jacob Thomas Neugin, Certificate, Welding Technology; Lorri Anne Turpin, Associate in Applied Science, Certificate, Diploma, Accounting and Finance, Accounting and Finance – Bookkeeping, Accounting and Finance, Magna Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude.

Bryson City – Wyatt Parker Allen, Certificate, Welding Technology; Rebecca Lynn Bumgarner, Diploma, Medical Office Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Stacy Michelle Bumgarner Parris, Diploma, Office Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Mackenzie Grace Cochran, Associate in Applied Science, Surgical Technology, Cum Laude, New Century Scholar; Lynsey Hope Conner, Associate in Arts, New Century Scholar; Alyssa Paralee Gibby, Certificate, Business Administration, New Century Scholar; Olivia Greene, Associate in Arts; Ronnie Matthew Griggs, Certificate, Welding Technology, New Century Scholar; Dylan Joseph Ray Jackson, Certificate, Carpentry; Kassandra Lee Matthews, Associate in General Education; Melanie Jo McCullough, Certificate, Diploma, Business Administration, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Christopher Lee McMillan, Associate in Applied Science, Diploma, Acocunting and Finance, Accounting and Finance; Alisha Resha Ogle, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude, New Century Scholar; Charles Austin Peterson, Certificate, Carpentry; Jennifer Lauren Raper, Certificate, Business Administration; Bradyn Cyrille Ruais, Certificate, Carpentry; Austin Morris San Souci, Certificate, Business Administration; Cayden Parker Shuler, Certificate, Carpentry; Daniel Grant Triplett, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science; Randy Philip Yacuzzo, Certificate, Automotive Systems Technology – Basic.

Georgia

Atlanta – May Spalding Morgan, Associate in Arts.