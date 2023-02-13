OBITUARY: Mary Ann Jacobs

Mary Ann Jacobs, age 87, of Cherokee N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. She was born on May 5, 1935, in Chicago, Ill. She lived in Cherokee; Suitland, Md.; and Chandler, Ariz. before returning to the mountains with her husband Harvey in 1998.

Mary Ann was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sylva, where she loved to sing in the choir and teach Sunday school. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a wonderful cook and baker. She had an infectious laugh and loved to travel. She holds a special place in the hearts of her family and many special friends.

She will be dearly missed by her loving children, Adele Jacobs-Madden (Bradford), Brad Jacobs; sister, Judy Duffy Bendle; grandchildren, Stephen and Joseph Madden, and Katie, Harvey, and Brooklyn Jacobs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Jack McCallum; husband, Harvey Jacobs Jr.; and her brother, Jackie McCallum.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Appalachian Funeral Services, Sylva N.C.