SPEAKING OF FAITH: All tests measure one’s growth

Rev. Timothy L. Melton, Pastor

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read Genesis 22:1-19; Genesis 15:4; Isaiah 49:9-10; Hebrews 11:8-9

“At one’s own altar, I’ve never seen a time in my life when God has let me down, stated Pastor Melton before. He never has.”

“I found out this Truth, that God really wants to bless YOU—each of us today. I remember years ago they used to say, it’s not Truth unless it’s universal. I believe this is universal. God wants to bless His people. God has said that a good father knows how to give good things, how much more does He know how to give to those who ask Him.

“We must remember this doesn’t always mean it’s always going to work out just the way we think it’s going to work out. It may not look like one thinks it ought to look like. It might not mean the person won’t go through struggles or trials and tests and temptations, but God knows how to bless each seeker.

“It does mean this, when He can trust a person, God will bless them. A person needs to understand that what one is going through right now maybe a time of testing, but if they pass the test, God will bless them. When a person passes the test, God can and will multiply them, or promote them. Know that from the moment each person has begun their journey, their own answer has already begun its journey, as well.

“Here is the challenge, to begin. Turn not to the left nor to the right. Keep your foot on the path. Here is what He said with Paul writing down these words. “I put my eyes on the prize and I refuse to take my eyes off the prize, the high calling of Jesus. Why? I believe that my answer is wherever He is!

“It was not just the Angel of the Lord, I believe it was the pre-incarnate Christ. I believe that it was Jesus Who was talking to Abraham, and I’d bet, when he heard his name called, Abraham’s heart was lightened so much in his chest, just as when I hear the Words of my Savior, Jesus calling my name, I know that everything’s about to turn around! Everything’s about to change! “Abraham! Abraham! O, thank God!”

I believe, if one listens today, they’ll hear Him calling their own name. Wherever in the world one lives today, please trust me when I say this, God knows each person’s name! He knows who YOU are. He knows where you are. He knows what you did last night and last year. He knows how far you’ve gone, how many lines you may have crossed.

But…to Him…He knows you are His child—or at least He wants you to be! If one knows Him, He’s calling your name! If you don’t know Him, He is calling your name!

I wish someone would just sit back and say, “Yes, Jesus.” Whatever You want, whatever You need, come into my heart. Fill me, O God, because I’m ready to have fellowship with You! Jesus, You know my name! Jesus knows your name.

I’m so glad today. Jesus knows who you are. I think the Power of this verse is this today. That even though the tests may come, He’s the God Who will give one a test AND the answers! And then promote you anyway! My God!

Pastor, Tim, you don’t know how hard my test is.

He’s just trying to promote YOU. Each person should realize that this is how it works in life as it does in school. As one goes to school, gets their own instruction, have read their books and done their homework, and at the end of it all, there is coming a test. But, the test isn’t so that one is destroyed or learns how dumb they are. No, the test is there so a person can be promoted. A test only can measure each achievement growth one has made. That’s what a test really tells each person.

In life we don’t look at them and say, “the Lord hates us, He’s forgotten us, It’s all over and done with.” No, when a test comes to our house and this is the Truth, we lift up our hands and our voices, and lift up our eyes to the hills and declare, “I’m about to be promoted! I’m not giving up, I’m not backing down, I’m going to take my test because He’s the God Who has also given me the answers!”

Now one can say, “I’m going through a test or a trial. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through, and not knowing exactly which way to turn, I’ve decided I’m not going to turn, I’m putting my eyes on Jesus and declaring to Him, I’ll go where You would have me go, and He will give me my answer.”