Sochan permit applications for Great Smoky Mountains National Park being accepted

To apply online for a 2023 sochan gathering permit, visit: https://cherokeenaturalresources.com/sochan-gathering/

or Sochan Application – 2023 (google.com)

If you have difficulty using the online application form, or to apply for a permit in person, please contact Desirae Kissell at desikiss@ebci-nsn.gov or 788-0219 for assistance.

Only members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are eligible for permits. The gathering season will run three months, from March 1 to May 31, and each permittee is allowed to gather up to one bushel of sochan per week. A permittee may be accompanied by up to five guests.

A total of 36 permits are available to be issued. If more than 36 applications are received, those applications submitted first will receive priority and a wait list will be created.

To receive a permit, you must also complete the annual orientation on regulations and reporting requirements for the sochan gathering program. The annual orientation session will be held in person on March 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 pm. at the TERO Technical Training Institute (3TI) located at 149 Children’s Home Loop, Cherokee, N.C.

In order to be eligible to receive a sochan gathering permit for the 2024 sochan harvest season, every 2023 permit holder must submit at least one harvest report. Gathering permits are limited. If you are chosen to receive a permit in 2023 and do not pick it up by March 17 or do not attend the required orientation, your permit will be given to the next applicant on the waitlist.