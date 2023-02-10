Hospital reports 430 “no-shows” for January

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is concerned about people not showing up for their appointments. It reported a total of 430 “no-shows” for Primary Care appointments during the month of January.

“A ‘no-show’ occurs when a patient fails to show up for a scheduled appointment and does not notify the clinic that they will not be able to make it to that appointment,” said Dr. Richard Bunio, CIHA executive clinical director.

He said it creates some issues within the hospital. “The hospital administration and staff are tasked with providing the best possible access to healthcare so members of this community can get an appointment with the provider of their choice as quickly as possible. Every ‘no-show’ appointment is time that could have been given to someone else waiting for care which lengthens the wait time for others.”

Dr. Bunio added, “’No-show’ appointments do not typically affect the flow of appointments that follow them. They do, however, waste valuable time that could be used to see other patients in need.”

He said the hospital is completely understanding for people needing to cancel appointments. “We understand that things happen and life can get in the way of attending any appointment. Letting the hospital know with as much notice as possible that you cannot keep a scheduled appointment gives us the ability to call someone in and use that time to see others in this community who need care. It is a kindness that we and your community greatly appreciate.”

When asked if there is any monetary loss to ‘no-shows’, Dr. Bunio commented, “The monetary amount lost when staff are engaged to sit and wait to see a patient who does not arrive is secondary to the greater concern that this creates longer wait times for patients needing to be seen.”

Casey Cooper, CIHA chief executive officer, addressed the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Health Board on Jan. 18 and discussed, among other topics, the issue of ‘no-shows’ affecting access to care. “The thing that is having the biggest adverse impact on access is not vacancies now – it’s ‘no-shows’…we have some service lines that have monthly ‘no-show’ rates above 30 percent now.”

“It’s approximately three months lead time to get a dental appointment. It’s still about three months to get an eye appointment. And, that’s only worsened when one-fourth to one-third of our appointments go unutilized because people don’t snow.”

He encouraged the community, “When you talk to your family and friends, just really encourage them that if they’re going to cancel to give us plenty of notice so that we can put somebody else in that slot.”

To contact the Cherokee Indian Hospital, visit: Integrated Care – Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (cherokeehospital.org)