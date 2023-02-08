William C. Friday Fellowship accepting nominations

The William C. Friday Fellowship for Human Relations is now accepting nominations and applications from all North Carolina residents for the next class of Friday Fellows.

Named for the late UNC System President William C. “Bill” Friday, the Friday Fellowship is approaching its 30th year of bringing together North Carolinians across difference. Eleven classes of Friday Fellows have completed the two-year experience that includes six extended weekend seminars at locations throughout the state. The Friday Fellowship is a program of Wildacres Leadership Initiative.

Almost 75 years ago Wildacres Retreat, which is located in McDowell County near the Blue Ridge Parkway, was dedicated “to the betterment of human relations” in hopes that people who visited would learn to live together in harmony. Wildacres Leadership Initiative (WLI) was formed 50 years later to work throughout the state, launching the Friday Fellowship program to cultivate North Carolina leaders. In Bill Friday’s words, “The greatest need in our state and country is for a generation of leaders with moral principles, and ethical standards…with an unshakable commitment to courage and fairness with grace and courtesy and decency.”

There are over 200 Friday Fellows throughout the state and nation. Friday Fellows come from all walks of life and employment sectors. They include religious leaders, K-12 teachers, non-profit executives, elected officials, writers, small-business owners, higher education professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members leading in a variety of ways.

Friday Fellowship applicants should be prepared to engage across difference with curiosity and courage.

Applications and nominations are due March 30, 2023 for consideration in selecting the 2023-2025 class of Friday Fellows. There is no cost, fee, or tuition for the Friday Fellowship. Applicants and nominators should review all program requirements carefully.

To be considered for selection, candidates must complete an application in addition to being nominated by someone who is meaningfully connected to their work in the world.

WLI invites candidates from all 100 North Carolina counties. Nominations are being accepted from the general public.

Complete information including nomination and application forms is available at https://www.fridayfellowship.org/page/FellowshipApplication2023

Questions about the William C. Friday Fellowship for Human Relations or Wildacres Leadership Initiative may be directed to WLI’s Director Hunter Corn at hunter@fridayfellowship.org