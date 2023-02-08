OBITUARY: Henry Robert Youngdeer

Henry Robert Youngdeer, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Mission Hospital following an extended illness.

He is survived by his children, Keena Armachain (Dustin), Steven Youngdeer (Tia), and Special Daughter, Jolene Bradley (Marshall); eight grandchildren, Sateva, Slevin, JoJo Youngdeer, Jaden, Makeena and Tso-I Armachain, E Librado, and Special Grandson, Jacoby Bradley; and aunts, Emma Louise Otter and Geraldine Nancy Bradley “Gunny”.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Henry Youngdeer and Elsie Marie (Bradley) Youngdeer.

Known to friends as “Chez”, he was a fisherman, golfer, tennis player, science fiction enthusiast and a Steelers and Atlanta Braves fan. But, most of all, he was a beloved father and grandfather. There was no one on earth he loved more than his grandchildren. Henry attended BYU for a year before deciding the mountains was where he wanted to be. He worked for 20 years at Haywood Regional Medical Center until his health started declining. He spent his last years spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, Grandpaw-ing, and just enjoying life. He will be remembered as the most loving father and grandfather, and he will be sorely missed.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 with Jerry Huntsman officiating. Burial will be in the Bradley Cemetery on Hoot Owl Cove Road. Pallbearers will be Jaden Armachain, Ryne Sampson, Slevin Youngdeer, Timber Sampson and Marshall Bradley. Honorary Pallbearers are E Librado and JoJo Youngdeer.

All singers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the American Heart Association.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.