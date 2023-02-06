OBITUARY: Linda Carol Crowe

Linda Carol Crowe, 71 years of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. She was born on Thursday, July 12, 1951, in Cherokee, the daughter of Richard Crowe “G-pa Geet” and Berdina Powell “Granny Birdie”.

She was a manager for McDonalds in Cherokee and the proud mother of Sutaga Standingdeer and four grandchildren. She loved to go to Pow-wow and to make frybread. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles “Chick” Crowe. She is survived by her daughter, Sutaga (Jody) Standingdeer of the home; grandchildren, Zoe and Ahanu De Los Reyes, and Brooke and Jeremy Saunooke; brother, Alva Crowe (Nancy); nieces and nephews, Dave (Dawn “Squirrellie”), Cosmo (Ameisha), Andy, and Sarah Crow; great-nieces and great-nephews: Clareece, Botch, Bri, Keagan, Brent, Aiden, Hunter, and Mathias; great-great niece and great-great nephew, Go-gi, Zayno.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Cherokee Baptist Church 812 Tsalagi Rd, Cherokee. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Cherokee Baptist Church. Services will be officiated by Rev. Percy Cunningham and Rev. Merritt Youngdeer.