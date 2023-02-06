OBITUARY: Frank Welch

Funeral services for Frank Welch, 85, of Sisseton, S.D., were held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Family Life Center, Sisseton, S.D. with Pastor Vern Donnell officiating. Pall Bearers were Richard Welch, Jack Teesateskie, Eli Janise, Austin Ducheneaux, Eric Tiger, and Tom Thode. Honorary Pall Bearers were all family and friends. Pianist was Sarah Aadland. Drum Group was Old Agency Singers. Honor Guard and Military Rites by Dakota Kit Fox Society. Burial will be at a later date in the Yellowhill Veterans Cemetery, Cherokee, N.C. The Cahill Funeral Chapel, Sisseton, S.D. was in charge of arrangements.

Frank Welch was born on April 23, 1937, in Cherokee, N.C. Frank was the first born of six brothers (Frank, Leland, Everett, Richard, Jim, and Jack). At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for eight years during the Korean War Conflict. He served on the USS San Marcos during the Cuban Missile crisis “Bay of Pigs”. His brothers, Everett and Richard, also followed his lead and enlisted into the U.S. Navy.

Frank was very fluent in the Cherokee language and spoke it often. He even was learning the Dakota language. Frank was united in marriage to Delia Lacroix-Welch for the past 45 years. They had a blended family: Delia with her children, Baron, Kenneth, and Crystal; Frank with his children, Danielle, Denise, and Frank Jr. and his faithful shadow 12-year-old dog: Xochitl (pronounced Sochi) (Aka: Killer).

For a number of years, Frank worked for the Hertz Rent-A-Car company in Denver, Colo. When they relocated to Sisseton, Frank worked at the Dakota Connection when it was first being built and various other jobs. He later worked for Woodland Cabinetry until his retirement.

Frank was always proud and supported his family for their accomplishments. Frank loved and enjoyed spending time with his family. Fishing with his grandsons, family picnics, gardening, going to the casino, loved to dance, and traveling across the country to see family. He always greeted everyone with a smile, asking how you were. His sense of humor was contagious. He loved to joke even when you thought he was serious. He even gave names to certain friends and he loved to laugh. He will be missed by family and many friends.

Frank leaves his wife, Delia Welch; daughters, Danielle (John) Two Stars, Denise (Ben) Red Horse; brothers, Richard (Loretta) Welch, Jim Brown, and Jack Teesateskie; grandchildren, Eli Janise, Austin Ducheneaux, Chelain (Eric) Tiger, Wally Ducheneaux, Alissa and Sierra Gomez; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Frank rejoined with his family in heaven on Jan. 27, 2023: mom, Stacy Crowe-Tuite; dad, Larch Welch; son, Frank Welch Jr.; step-children, Baron, Kenneth, and Crystal Walker; grandson, Eric Walker; brothers, Leland and Everett Welch.

Xochitl will also be laid to rest with Frank.