LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tribal members should be equal on tax issue

Regarding the bill that says that the tribal members living in the five surrounding counties not paying North Carolina taxes.

Recently the editor of the Cherokee One Feather in his editorial said all tribal members are equal. So, why are some chosen (ones that don’t live on the Rez) not to pay North Carolina taxes? If all tribal members are equal, then all Tribal members should not have to pay North Carolina taxes.

I was born in the Cherokee Hospital 90 and a half years ago and raised on Big Cove Road across the river from Sequoyah Baptist Church. I want my equal rights as a tribal member.

Candy Smith

Siler City, N.C.