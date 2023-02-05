OBITUARY: David Allen “Dave” Parker

David Allen “Dave” Parker, 61, of Long Branch in Cherokee, N.C., passed away following an extended illness on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 while among family at the Cherokee Indian Hospital.

Dave was the son to the late James Robert Parker and Linda (Stone) Parker.

He was employed in the restaurant business and resided with his family until his passing. Dave loved listening to Rock-N-Roll music, looking for his next car and guitar, drinking Pepsi, and enjoying his tobacco. His favorite pastimes were sitting on the porch and grilling out or riding around on his new scooter.

Dave is survived by sisters, Robin B. Parker of the home and Kathy Smith (Paul), both of Cherokee; nieces and nephews who were like his own children: nieces, Megan Smith, Charlee Bird, Mahala Bird, Shelby Smith, Madilyn Bird, Makenzee Bird, and Nalayah B. Bird; nephews, Arie “AJ” Bird (Casey), Matthew Smith (Lacey) and Hunter Smith, all of Cherokee. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Steve and Lydia Parker, Jeanne Parker, Dwight Parker (Dakota), and Loretta “LuLu” Parker, all of Cherokee, and Nancy Durbin (Robert) of Washington State and too many cousins to name.

A funeral will be held for Dave in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee on Monday, Feb. 6 starting at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jay Lambert and Nephew Arie “AJ” Bird officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. just before the service. Burial will follow in the Tow String Cemetery in the Tow String Community of Cherokee with pall bearers being Charlie Bird, Charlee Bird, Matthew Smith, Arie “AJ” Bird, Paul Smith, and Noah Brand with Teddy Bird and Billy Bird as honorary pall bearers.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements of Dave.