INDOOR TRACK: Cherokee hosts Smoky Mountain Conference Indoor Track Championship

One Feather Staff Report

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee High School (CHS) hosted the Smoky Mountain Conference Indoor Track Championship on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 3. The Cherokee Braves took second place overall in the men’s team event with 114 just behind Swain Co. who won the title with 122 points.

Two CHS athletes won individual conference titles including Dalmon King, men’s 55M dash, and Jaylan Bark, men’s 1000M run and 3200M run. The CHS men’s relay team also won three titles (4x200M, 4x400M, and 4x800M).

Following are the top three finishers in each event plus all CHS finishers per N.C.milesplit.com:

Women

Team Results

1 – Swain Co. 188

2 – Robbinsville 62

3 – Cherokee 24

4 – Murphy 20

55M Dash

1 – Melani Linton, Swain Co., 8.59

2 – Sienna Hackshaw, Swain Co., 9.08

3 – Claire Barlow, Robbinsville, 9.37

5 – Sara Toineeta, Cherokee, 10.67

300M Dash

1 – Melani Linton, Swain Co., 46.24

2 – Annie Lewis, Swain Co., 47.01

3 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 47.84

500M Dash

1 – Amaya Hicks, Swain Co., 1:28.64

2 – Letsi Burgos, Cherokee, 1:30.53

3 – Corinne Cotton, Murphy, 1:31.36

1000M Run

1 – Gracie Monteith, Swain Co., 3:30.01

2 – Angelina Lomelli, Swain Co., 3:30.55

1600M Run

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co., 5:58.13

2 – Audrey Monteith, Swain Co., 6:40.32

3 – Lilah Foster, Swain Co., 6:50.41

3200M Run

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co., 11:57.31

2 – Marden Harvey, Swain Co., 14:33.46

3 – Josephine Parsons, Swain Co., 17:03.73

55M Hurdles

1 – Melani Linton, Swain Co., 10.55

2 – Kinsley Hyatt, Swain Co., 11.03

3 – Kaylan Cochran, Swain Co., 11.49

4x200M Relay

1 – Robbinsville 1:59.62

2 – Swain Co. 2:00.90

4x400M Relay

1 – Swain Co. 4:34.58

2 – Cherokee 5:06.06

3 – Robbinsville 5:14.07

4x800M Relay

1 – Swain Co. 11:41.99

2 – Cherokee 12:53.10

High Jump

1 – Gracie Sutton, Swain Co., 5-00

2 – Naomi Feagin, Swain Co., 4-08

3 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 4-08

Long Jump

1 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 15-11

2 – Claire Barlow, Robbinsville, 13-08

3 – Naomi Feagin, Swain Co., 12-09.50

Triple Jump

1 – Zoie Shuler, Robbinsville, 34-06.75

2 – Claire Barlow, Robbinsville, 30-00.00

3 – Kensley Phillips, Robbinsville, 26-08.00

Pole Vault

1 – Amelia Rogers, Swain Co., 8-00

2 – Alden Thomas, Swain Co., 7-06

3 – Hannah Wingate, Swain Co., 7-00

Shot Put

1 – Faith Woodard, Swain Co., 29-05

2 – Carley Teesateskie, Swain Co., 29-01

3 – Kensley Phillips, Robbinsville, 26-06

5 – Jaelyn Lossiah, Cherokee, 23-01

Adaptive Wheelchair Shot Put

1 – Jordan Oliver, Murphy

Adaptive Wheelchair 55M

1 – Jordan Oliver, Murphy, 36.41

Men

Team Results

1 – Swain Co. 122

2 – Cherokee 114

3 – Robbinsville 37

4 – Murphy 11

5 – Tri-County Early College 10

55M Dash

1 – Dalmon King, Cherokee, 7.57

2 – Austin Jenkins, Swain Co., 7.60

3 – Sebastian Cleven, Tri-County Early College, 7.62

5 – Eli Bird, Cherokee, 7.76

11 – Isiah Ledford, Cherokee, 8.63

300M Dash

1 – Cameron Grooms, Murphy, 39.14

2 – Cooper Adams, Robbinsville, 40.44

3 – Sebastian Clevez, Tri-County Early College, 41.19

4 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 43.40

5 – Levi Winter, Cherokee, 44.04

8 – Isiah Ledford, Cherokee, 48.61

500M Dash

1 – Kane Jones, Swain Co., 1:13.61

2 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 1:15.03

3 – Tanin Esquivel, Cherokee, 1:16.79

5 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 1:23.25

1000M Run

1 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 2:51.70

2 – Connor Lambert, Swain Co., 2:56.48

3 – Anthony Lossiah, Cherokee, 2:58.48

6 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 3:17.20

1600M Run

1 – Connor Brown, Swain Co., 4:45.64

2 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 4:52.61

3 – William Cable, Robbinsville, 5:17.70

4 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 5:19.31

5 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 5:48.01

3200M Run

1 – Jaylan Bark, Cherokee, 11:32.23

2 – Connor Brown, Swain Co., 11:35.36

3 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 11:44.81

5 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 12:41.72

55M Hurdles

1 – Austin Jenkins, Swain Co. 8.97

2 – Kelan McCullough, Swain Co., 9.18

3 – Levi Winter, Cherokee, 10.86

4 – Eli Bird, Cherokee, 11.60

5 – Isiah Ledford, Cherokee, 13.06

4x200M Relay

1 – Cherokee 1:44.32

2 – Robbinsville 1:46.56

3 – Swain Co. 1:54.30

4x400M Relay

1 – Cherokee 3:49.42

2 – Swain Co. 3:53.74

4x800M Relay

1 – Cherokee 9:15.85

2 – Swain Co. 10:18.83

High Jump

1 – Matthew Gray, Swain Co., 6-00

2 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 5-10

3 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 5-00

Long Jump

1 – Cooper Adams, Robbinsville, 18-01.50

2 – Kelan McCullough, Swain Co., 17-02.50

3 – Dalmon King, Cherokee, 15-09

Triple Jump

1 – Matthew Gray, Swain Co., 39-11.20

2 – Kelan McCullough, Swain Co., 38-06.00

3 – Austin Jenkins, Swain Co., 37-00.75

6 – Eli Bird, Cherokee, 26-01.00

Pole Vault

1 – Matthew Gray, Swain Co., 11-00

2 – Caden Lail, Robbinsville, 10-06

3 – Tanin Esquivel, Cherokee, 8-06

Shot Put

1 – Nse Uffort, Swain Co., 45-03.50

2 – Kensen Davis, Cherokee, 43-05

3 – Donovin Hall, Robbinsville, 35-04