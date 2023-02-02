OBITUARY: Phillip Owle Jr.

Phillip Owle Jr., age 59, of the Wolftown Community, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

He is survived by his sisters, Frances Lucille Librado and Melinda Kay Owle; many nieces and nephews also survived, whom he loved very much; special friends, Albert Sluder, Joyce Dugan, Bo Crowe, and Jesse Sneed.

Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Owle Sr. and Geneva (Queen) Owle; sisters, Carolyn George, Ella Mae Seagle, Julie Owle, Lillie Jean Owle, Balinda Faye Owle, and Gaynelle Owle; grandparents, Abraham Queen and Nannie Kalonaheskie Queen, and Jonah Owle and Julie Sanders; uncles, Ellis Owle, Phillip Kalonaheskie, Howard Kalonaheskie, Bascome Queen, and Jacob Queen; and aunts, Francis Queen Toineeta and Naomi Jane Queen.

Phillip loved the Dallas Cowboys. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 with Matthew Tooni officiating. Burial will be in the Blythe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Browning, Emilio Librado, Andrew Oocumma, Mike Parker, Keving George, Bo Crowe, and Tim Mills.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.