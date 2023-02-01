FOOTBALL: Kensen Davis signs with Lenoir-Rhyne University

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Kensen Davis, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior at Cherokee High School, will be continuing his athletic career at the next level. He signed a letter of intent, to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne University, during a ceremony at the Charles George Memorial Arena on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“It feels great,” said Kensen who plans to study biology at the university. “I’d like to thank my parents, all my coaches. I’d like to thank the football team, too, because they’ve been there and made things a little easier and a little bit more fun during high school. I’d like to thank my family for being there for every game we’ve had.”

He’s looking forward to playing at the next level. “Playing college football is different than high school. Everything is more up speed and seems more fun.”

To view more photos from this signing, click here.

David Napert, CHS head football coach, commented, “Starting in 8th grade, they would bring him in every morning at 6 or 6:30 and every day since then. He’s one of the hardest workers that I have coached in my career. He’s a very loyal young man from a very loyal family. They supported us 100 per cent. He represents the Tribe very, very well with his attitude. His mom and dad were very supportive of us. He missed a year because he blew his knee out, but he came right back strong.”

He added, “I feel really good about his chances there. I think they got a good one. He’s working on his weakness which is foot speed. He comes in in the mornings and works on that every day. I feel really good about his future.”

Craig Barker, CHS assistant principal, said, “We are very proud of him. On behalf of Cherokee High School and the Cherokee school system, we are excited for what you’re going to do for our Tribe…Kensen is a great young man. I’m a firm believer that you truly get what you deserve, and Kensen works harder than anyone that I have coached in years and years. I’m just very proud of his work ethic…he truly represents our school and our Tribe and his family in a manner that I’m super proud of.”

He went on to say, “We just can’t wait to see what your future holds…he is the epitome of a Brave – he lays it all on the line every time he plays.”

Kenny Davis, Kensen’s father, said, “It’s very exciting to see him reap the benefits of what he’s worked for. Just like what Coach Napier talked about, it’s been four years and to see him get to that next level is just really exciting. I’m really proud of him…I’m just glad he’s ready to take that step and go on.”

Lula Davis, Kensen’s mother, said she’s very excited for him. “He did some summer workouts down there (Lenoir-Rhyne) and then he visited some schools. When we went on our visit and they gave us a call, he just accepted. He liked it down there and we liked it…I’m happy to see him go out there and reach his dreams and goals.”

Also an outstanding athlete in track and field, Davis placed third in the men’s discus throw at the 2021 NCHSAA 1A State Championship meet. He took second place in the men’s discus throw at the 2021 1A West Regional and third place in the men’s shot put at the 2022 1A West Regional.

Davis is a two-time (2021 and 2022) winner of the Chief John A. Crowe Memorial Most Dedicated Male Athlete award. He also was named MVP Field for the CHS men’s varsity track and field team in 2021 and 2022. Also in 2022, he received the Varsity Football Lineman Award and the Indoor Track & Field Coach’s Award.