WRESTLING: Women’s West Regional held

One Feather Staff Report

HENDERSONVILLE – The NCHSAA Women’s West Regional meet was held at North Henderson High School on Thursday, Jan. 26. Swain County tied for third place in the team event behind a regional championship by Tasia Neadeau, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, in the 138lb. division.

The top four finishers in each weight class qualify for the state championship meet. According to information from the NCHSAA, “All matches up to the championship and consolation finals will be wrestled on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Rise Indoor Sports Center, Bermuda Run, N.C. Championship and consolation finals will be wrestled on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in conjunction with the NCHSAA State Dual Team Finals.”

Following are results per trackwrestling.com:

Team Scores (top 7)

1 – North Henderson 105

2 – Smoky Mountain 91

3 (tie) – Swain County and Olympic, both with 88

5 – Franklin 65

6 – Pisgah 58

7 – Enka 41

100lb

1 – Jeulenea Khang, Freedom

2 – Gracie Short, North Henderson

3 – Charity Thornton, Olympic

4 – Savannah Cunningham, Swain Co.

107lb

1 – Omarzria (Ria) Wright, West Caldwell

2 – Morgan Repasky, McDowell

3 – Liliana Zapote, North Henderson

4 – Miranda Valerio, Maiden

114lb

1 – Sydney Mark, Asheville

2 – Claire Buff, Chase

3 – Raigan Loudermilk, North Henderson

4 – Treyleigh Miller, Pisgah

120lb

1 – Ariana Anderson, Burns

2 – Betty Huntley, East Rutherford

3 – Nevah Montijo, East Gaston

4 – Stephanie Ortiz, Franklin

126lb

1 – Abby Carpenter, Franklin

2 – Marissa Cole, Rosman

3 – Hayokelyn Nylekoyah, Olympic

4 – Lilli Denton, Hayesville

132lb

1 – Jasmin Valencia, Franklin

2 – Emma Burnes, Smoky Mountain

3 – Asiah Ball, Swain Co.

4 – Paulina Barrera-Vences, Bandys

138lb

1 – Tasia Neadeau, Swain Co.

2 – Abrianna Risener, Stuart Cramer

3 – Amber Hay, Olympic

4 – Riley Denton, Hayesville

145lb

1 – Kaya Brown, Brevard

2 – Kayla Figgins, Pisgah

3 – Nivea Ferrell, Olympic

4 – Emanuela Rotari, Enka

152lb

1 – Paloma Ramirez, Pisgah

2 – Mackenzie Bell, Smoky Mountain

3 – Lily Flores, Avery

4 – Sophie Lamondro, East Henderson

165lb

1 – Franshesca Morales, North Henderson

2 – Lylah Cogdill, Swain Co.

3 – Janden Holmes, Olympic

4 – Gabriela Roman Bruno, Smoky Mountain

185lb

1 – Emma Warren, Enka

2 – Veronica Mathis, Smoky Mountain

3 – Anasette Cooper, Swain County

4 – Ariana Flores, North Henderson

235lb

1 – Kimberly Talton, Madison

2 – Liliana Hoyle, Bessemer City

3 – Mackinzie Basinger, Jimmy C. Daughn

4 – Riley Stokes, Smoky Mountain