OBITUARY: Richard Allan Lossiah

Richard Allan Lossiah, 53, of Cherokee passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Paul and Ruby Hornbuckle Lossiah.

He was a member of Bigwitch Baptist Church.

Richard was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, David and Lydia Wilnoty Lossiah; maternal grandparents, Ben and Mary Wolfe Hornbuckle; aunt, Ruth Mata; and his cousin, Jamie Reagan.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Kashayla, Chantele, and Nekyle Lossiah; grandchildren, Kyrie and Makray Lossiah, and Kale and Jace Smith; sisters, Angela Moncada, Rebecca Lossiah; brother, Paul Anthony Lossiah; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Bigwitch Baptist Church. Darrell Woody and Ben Reed will officiate with burial in the Bradley Lossiah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday at the church.

Pallbearers will be his son, nephews, and the Wolftown Stickball Team.