OBITUARY: Gabriel Dillon “Gabeybaby” Chekelelee

Gabriel Dillon “Gabeybaby” Chekelelee, 31, of the Snowbird Community, went home to be with the lord on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Gabe was born in Sylva, N.C. on April 23, 1991 and graduated from Robbinsville High School in 2010. He was an avid Carolina fan. Go Heels!! A beloved son, grandson and brother; he was also and uncle, cousin, and friend.

Gabe is preceded in death by his father Alan Chekelelee; grandparents, Wayne and Evelyn Wachacha, Ed Chekelelee and Carroll Lambert Sr.; great grandparents, Katie Panther, Martha and John Wayne Wachacha; uncles, Don Chekelelee and Troy Crowe; along with cousin, Destinee Ellington.

Gabe is survived by his six fur babies, Reece, Tinnie, Minnie, Bubba, Buddy, and Loki; his mother, Eve Wachacha; grandmother, Anona “Sugie” Lambert; brothers, Ajay, Chase (wife Shina), Zachary “Bear” (wife Brittney), Kaleb “Chub”, and Isaiah; his nieces and nephews, Olivia, Ashton, Bentley, Zachlan, Zayleigh, Zeller, Mason, Sequoia, Dakota, Zadie-Beth, Zavi, Abel, Mabel and Jasper; also Andyn, Emory, Legend, Bryan, and Andrae.

Gabe will be taken back to the Church Saturday by Crisp Funeral Home to await the hour of services. The receiving of friends and family will begin at 6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Church of the Lamb. Revs. Scott Chekelelee Henry Etherage will officiate with burial following right after at DeLozier Chekelelee Family Cemetery at 251 West Buffalo Road, Robbinsville NC 28771. The pallbearers are Bone Wachacha, Talon Crowe, Taylor Teesateskie, Cassidy Galaviz, Cruz Galaviz, Rossi Wachacha, Dasan Gross, and JR Nunez. Honorary Pallbearers are Jaron Ayers, Luke Swimmer, Randy Hernandez, Bryan Aguilera, and Andrea Aguilera.