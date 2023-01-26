Search underway for missing person on Blue Ridge Parkway  

Brevard, N.C. – National Park Service Law Enforcement rangers are coordinating the efforts of a multi-agency search and investigation underway for a missing person near milepost 410 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

On Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, while responding to a report of damaged gates near the US Route 276 entrance to the Parkway, law enforcement rangers also discovered an unoccupied vehicle in a nearby overlook. The vehicle, registered to Osha Ray Berry, age 39, of Pooler, Ga., showed damage consistent with attempting to drive through a closed gate. A search quickly commenced for Berry.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers requested assistance from neighboring Transylvania County, who responded to the scene with a Search and Rescue team. Other cooperating organizations that are contributing to the search include: Haywood County, Brevard Rescue, NC Forest Service, and Connestee Fire Rescue, Inc.

Officials intend to expand the search area today and call-in additional personnel. Anyone with any information about Mr. Berry’s whereabouts is asked to call the NPS Investigative Services Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.

No further details are available at this time.