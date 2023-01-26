If you are a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, you are eligible to enter the 2023 Cherokee Indian Fair Theme Contest. The contest is open to all ages, and the winner will receive $250. Entrants younger than 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian co-sign a liability release form and submit it with a W9 form.

The theme must be culturally-oriented, and it must be seven words or less. Write a short paragraph describing the meaning of your theme. Only one entry per person.

The deadline for entering the contest is Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. The entry forms will be available at the Cherokee Welcome Center, (828) 359-6490, between the hours of 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Forms can also be emailed to interested parties. Contact Lisa Frady at lisafrad@ebci-nsn.gov for a form. Completed forms can be emailed or turned in at the Welcome Center. The winner will be selected at the next Cherokee Indian Fair Committee meeting.

EBCI Destination Marketing Dept. employees, and their immediate families, are not eligible to enter the contest.