WRESTLING: Smoky Mountain Conference championship held

One Feather Staff Report

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – The 2023 Smoky Mountain Conference wrestling championship was held at Robbinsville High School on Saturday, Jan. 11. Robbinsville took the team championship with 260.5 points followed by Swain Co. with 168. Several wrestlers from Cherokee High School placed including: Jessie Catolster-Hernandez, fourth place 138lb; Michael Gayosso, third place 170lb.; J’Ron Lineberry, third place 182lb.; Talan Crowe, third place 220lb; and Noah Long, third place 285lb.

Following are full results per trackwrestling.com:

Team Results

1 – Robbinsville 260.5

2 – Swain Co. 168

3 – Murphy 101

4 – Hayesville 49

5 – Cherokee 38

6 – Andrews 10

106lb

1 – Adair Panama, Robbinsville

2 – Sully Cunningham, Swain Co.

3 – Jake Miller, Murphy

113lb

1 – Alexis Panama, Robbinsville

2 – Kale Stephenson, Swain Co.

3 – Dalton Farmer, Murphy

120lb

1 – Loxston Hooper, Robbinsville

2 – Andrae Aguilera, Swain Co.

3 – Amyna Denton, Hayesville

126lb

1 – Christian Phillips, Robbinsville

2 – Luke Hyde, Murphy

3 – Ian Matthews, Murphy

4 – Lili Denton, Hayesville

132lb

1 – Bobby Moore, Robbinsville

2 – Ashton Raxter, Murphy

3 – Riley Denton, Hayesville

138lb

1 – Owen Craig, Swain Co.

2 – Zach Kessler, Murphy

3 – Juan Rios, Robbinsville

4 – Jessie Catolster-Hernandez, Cherokee

145lb

1 – Willie Riddle, Robbinsville

2 – Gage Michael, Hayesville

3 – Treyvon Luther, Murphy

152lb

1 – Blake Powers, Robbinsville

2 – Mason Cook, Murphy

3 – Israel Ferguson, Swain Co.

4 – Caden Gordon, Hayesville

160lb

1 – Gabriel Lillard, Swain Co.

2 – Ryelon Waldroup, Robbinsville

3 – Andrew Reynolds, Robbinsville

170lb

1 – Turner Jackson, Robbinsville

2 – Lucas Sutton, Swain Co.

3 – Michael Gayosso, Cherokee

182lb

1 – Kage Williams, Robbinsville

2 – Robert Chastain, Murphy

3 – J’Ron Lineberry, Cherokee

4 – Kain Pina, Swain Co.

195lb

1 – Darius Saunooke, Swain Co.

2 – Kyler Branham, Robbinsville

3 – Nathan Shaw, Murphy

220lb

1 – Koleson Dooley, Robbinsville

2 – Blake Sain, Swain Co.

3 – Talan Crowe, Cherokee

285lb

1 – Kohlton Neadeau, Swain Co.

2 – Jacob “Sweet T” Teesateskie, Robbinsville

3 – Noah Long, Cherokee

4 – Rayland Martinez, Hayesville