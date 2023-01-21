OBITUARY: Michelle Lavonne Rodriguez

Michelle Lavonne Rodriguez, age 50, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She is the daughter of the late David and Mary Catt.

Michelle is survived by her children, Kenneth Edward Cucumber and Mason Kade White, both of Cherokee; brother, Jose Orlando Rodriguez; and aunt, Gwen Wildcat.

In addition to her parents, Michelle is preceded in death by her sister, Mary “Tootsie” Rodriguez.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 23 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A formal funeral service will be on Tuesday, Jan. 24 beginning at 12 p.m., with Matthew Tooni officiating. Burial will be in the Crowe-Littlejohn Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mason White, Kenny Cucumber, Anthony Smith, Tyler Toineeta, Michael Long and Skylar Bottchenbaugh. Honorary Pallbearers are Mason K. White Jr. and Alex Rodriguez Davis.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.