Saunooke turns down Tribal Gaming Commission appointment

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

Robert Saunooke has decided not to accept an appointment to serve on the Tribal Gaming Commission (TGC) for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Saunooke was appointed by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed and was set to have a Tribal Council confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“Our Tribe is currently facing a number of financial, cultural, and other challenges,” Saunooke told the One Feather. “I believe my experience in tribal gaming would have been helpful to the Tribal Gaming Commission, but my experience, contacts, and knowledge may be better utilized elsewhere. While I appreciate the nomination, I feel it is more important for me to focus on my campaign for Chief.”

Chief Sneed said in a statement, “Rob’s initial eagerness to pursue the appointment and his background in gaming law identified him as a strong candidate for the appointment; however, I understand his decision to withdraw his name for consideration to the TGC Board and instead focus his efforts on his campaign for Principal Chief.”

Saunooke, an EBCI tribal member, served as president of the National Native American Bar Association for the term of 2019-20 and has been a board member since April 2011.