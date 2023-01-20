OBITUARY – Nevada “Vadie” Serenity Bone

Nevada transitioned from this life on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the age of 39.

Nevada was born into the Deer Clan on July 2, 1983, on a stormy summer thunderstorm in Sylva, N.C. Nevada was an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and also Lakota Sioux ancestry.

She loved everyone. She was an aspiring singer and went on to record a few songs while in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2022. Nevada was a Christian and wasn’t afraid to share her testimony in a powerful message of how GOD had changed her life. She enjoyed reading the Bible in the mornings and thanking Creator for another day.

Nevada enjoyed spending time with family and friends around a good fire, while barbequing meat over the open flame. She often stood up and began to dance and spin in her enjoyment of the evening. She loved her people fiercely.

Nevada’s children, Drayke Russell and Lakota Russell, were the loves of her life.

She is survived by her two children; grandma, Amy Walker, of Cherokee, N.C.; mother, Dakota (Dwight) Parker of Rogersville, Tenn.; and father, Buddy Lemmons of Charlotte, N.C. Her surviving siblings of Cherokee, N.C. are Zahay (Caity) Bone and Keaw’e (Edden) Bone. She also has siblings from Charlotte, N.C., Jason Lemmons, Tiffany (Andrew) Calvert, and Stephanie Lemmons. Her nieces are Ladybug and Koa. Her nephews are Ku’ulei, Gareth, and Liam.

Those who crossed over before her are Becky Walker, Lib Dowdle, and Charles Lemmons.

Nevada’s final ceremony presented her to Creator into the Spirit World Jan. 14 at her home place. Prayer songs were offered up by John Toineeta (uncle) and Dakota Parker (mother).

This obituary was lovingly written by Nevada’s mother, Dakota Parker. Trinity Memorial Centers (423-723-8177) is honored to serve Nevada’s family.