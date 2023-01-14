OBITUARY: Mark Phillips Parker

Mark Phillips Parker, age 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He is the son of the late Sara Jane (Queen) Parker.

Mark was a peaceful person. He didn’t have much family, but he had many friends in the Cherokee area. Mark was a skilled craftsman and silversmith. He often sold his work to local craft shops and passersby. He will be missed by his peers and community.

A direct burial is planned for Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Blythe Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Long House Funeral Home was in charge of the services.