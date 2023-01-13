OBITUARY: Oliver Otter Jr.

Oliver Otter Jr., also known as “Junebug”, age 53, made his final journey on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. He is the son of the late Oliver Otter Sr. and Nannie Standingdeer Otter.

Oliver is survived by his sister, Mary Littledave; five grandchildren, Lukas, Sami, Maiya, Rachel, and Sakira; special companion, Agnes Welch; nephews, Kristopher Otter, Howard, Ricky and Terry; niece, Sharon; cousin, Lee Standingdeer; sister-in-law, Lewana Otter and Buddy; and Delmar Niccum.

In addition to his parents, Oliver was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Lee Otter; brother, Allen Otter; and sister, Martha St. Clair.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A formal service will begin at 1 p.m. with Scott Chekelelee officiating. All singers and drummers welcome.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.