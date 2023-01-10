OBITUARY: Mia Faye Lambert

Mia Faye Lambert, age 50 of the Birdtown Community, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Mia Faye was born on Jan. 12, 1972 to the late Rev. Thomas Herman Lambert and Marilyn Goforth Lambert.

She was the granddaughter of the late Herman and Amanda George Lambert and the late Arthur and Lena Murphy Goforth. She was preceded in death by brothers, Tommy L. Lambert, Mark T. Lambert; sister, Florence L. Bradley; and niece, Nickole Bradley.

She is survived by brothers, James Henry (Jim) Lambert (Julie) and John Carson Lambert (Deb). Many nieces and nephews; special niece, Nicki Bradley; special cousin, Pamela Lambert Squirrel; and many other relatives and friends also survive.

Mia Faye graduated from Cherokee High School in 1992 and attended Vocational Opportunities of Cherokee day program until last year. She was loved by all the staff and clients: Robert, Dennis, Gil, Sheena, Emily, Alyssa, Thomas, Jimmy, Nathan, Will, and others, and the staff: Kimlyn Lambert, Latonna Plummer, Magda Sanders, Walania Shell, and others, and especially the late Lana Jo Lambert. While at VOC, she was lovingly cared for. She loved Hello Kitty, word search puzzles, and to draw and color pictures and would carry her tote bag filled with all her treasures every day.

She was especially fond of having her nails done and going shopping and out to eat. She participated in Special Olympics where she won many medals and made many friends over the years. And, she loved her pet dogs. Mia Faye was born with Down Syndrome and lived a wonderful and extraordinary life. She was a tiny, loving, forever young lady, an inspiration to every life she touched. Her smile and laughter would fill the room with joy and light. Her love was given unconditionally to all those she met. She will be forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff and especially Ellen Finger of Tsali Care Center for the excellent care that Mia Fay received and thank you to the Cherokee Indian Hospital for the great care they provided her and the family in her last days.

A visitation will be held at Long House Funeral Home in the Chapel on Friday, Jan. 13 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the service immediately following. Pallbearers will be Justin Lambert, Joe Lambert, Steven Lambert, Stephen Blankenship, Mike Lambert, and Jake Lambert, with honorary pallbearers Kodi and Ty Bradley. Final resting place will be at Birdtown Cemetery.