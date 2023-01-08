WRESTLING: Cherokee hosts Osley B. Saunooke Tournament

One Feather Staff Report

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The 2023 Osley B. Saunooke Wrestling Tournament was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Charles George Memorial Arena. The Cherokee Lady Braves won the women’s team title being led by Jaylynne Esquivel who took first place in the 107lb division and was named Most Outstanding Female Wrestler.

Several other Cherokee High School wrestlers placed in the top three including J’Ron Lineberry who won the championship in the men’s 182lb division; Alitama Perkins, second place, women’s 120lb.; Niyah More, third place, women’s 114lb.; and Chanttin Tramper, third place, men’s 285lb. Kellen Ensley, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at Robbinsville High School, took first place in the men’s 220lb. division.

Following are full results per trackwrestling.com:

Women’s Results

107-114lb

1 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee

2 – Naveah Perkins, Owen

3 – Niya Mora, Cherokee

120lb

1 – Marissa Cole, Rosman

2 – Alitama Perkins, Cherokee

Men’s Results

106lb

1 – Skyler Anderson, Robbinsville

2 – Aydan Mull, Tuscola

3 – Ques Zeglen, Pigeon Forge

4 – Matthew Barton, Rosman

113lb

1 – Dalton Galloway, Rosman

2 – Miles Corbett, Owen

3 – Ferdinand Rivera, Pigeon Forge

120lb

1 – Kreed Smith, Rosman

2 – Cooper Williamson, Tuscola

3 – Bryson Perkins, Owen

4 – Ethan Webster, Robbinsville

5 – Thomas “Zach” McMinn, West Henderson

126lb

1 – Damon Landreth, West Henderson

2 – Luke Pratt, Pigeon Forge

3 – Jayden Reynaldo, Rosman

4 – Kaiser Perkins, Owen

132lb

1 – Andy Cable, Pigeon Forge

2 – Christian Phillips, Robbinsville

3 – Levi Worsham, West Henderson

4 – Adrian Grooms, Owen

5 – Aiden Tucker, Tuscola

138lb

1 – Jacob Ed, West Henderson

2 – Ayden Hood, Pigeon Forge

3 – Koen Kiser, Rosman

4 – Fisher McPherson, Owen

145lb

1 – Kyle Monnin, Pigeon Forge

2 – Anthony “Tony” Delgado, West Henderson

3 – Devin Hall, Robbinsville

4 – Joaquin “Ceviche” Freeman, Owen

5 – Lucas Burress, Tuscola

152lb

1 – Kam Moore, Owen

2 – Dawson Trentham, Pigeon Forge

3 – William Sheffield, Rosman

4 – Nick Anderson, Robbinsville

160lb

1 – Wyatt Howard, Pigeon Forge

2 – Gaige Watson, West Henderson

3 – Zach Seay, Robbinsville

4 – Jackson Craig, Owen

5 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee

170lb

1 – Dylan Jackson, Pigeon Forge

2 – Daniel Rueda, Owen

3 – Zackary Blankenship, West Henderson

4 – Ryelon Waldroup, Robbinsville

182lb

1 – J’Ron Lineberry, Cherokee

2 – Kennedy Gallegos, Owen

3 – Herbert Little, Pigeon Forge

195lb

1 – Aiden Howard, Pigeon Forge

2 – Jason Dash, Owen

3 – Bryson Haynes, Tuscola

4 – Lee Birchfield, Rosman

5 – Vincent Owle, Cherokee

220lb

1 – Kellen Ensley, Robbinsville

2 – Lucian Thomas, Owen

3 – Luke McMinn, West Henderson

4 – Enrique Perez, Pigeon Forge

5 – Talan Crowe, Cherokee

285lb

1 – Caleb Wolfe, Pigeon Forge

2 – Owen Blevins, Robbinsville

3 – Chanttin Tramper, Cherokee

4 – Alexander Caldwell, Tuscola

5 – Cameron Whitmire, West Henderson

Team Results

1 – Pigeon Forge 165

2 – Owen 104.5

3 – Robbinsville 85

4 – West Henderson 83

5 – Rosman 74

6 – Tuscola 32

7 – Cherokee 25

8 – Andrews 3