WRESTLING: Cherokee hosts Osley B. Saunooke Tournament

One Feather Staff Report
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The 2023 Osley B. Saunooke Wrestling Tournament was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Charles George Memorial Arena. The Cherokee Lady Braves won the women’s team title being led by Jaylynne Esquivel who took first place in the 107lb division and was named Most Outstanding Female Wrestler.
Several other Cherokee High School wrestlers placed in the top three including J’Ron Lineberry who won the championship in the men’s 182lb division; Alitama Perkins, second place, women’s 120lb.; Niyah More, third place, women’s 114lb.; and Chanttin Tramper, third place, men’s 285lb. Kellen Ensley, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at Robbinsville High School, took first place in the men’s 220lb. division.
Following are full results per trackwrestling.com:
Women’s Results
107-114lb
1 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee
2 – Naveah Perkins, Owen
3 – Niya Mora, Cherokee
120lb
1 – Marissa Cole, Rosman
2 – Alitama Perkins, Cherokee
Men’s Results
106lb
1 – Skyler Anderson, Robbinsville
2 – Aydan Mull, Tuscola
3 – Ques Zeglen, Pigeon Forge
4 – Matthew Barton, Rosman
113lb
1 – Dalton Galloway, Rosman
2 – Miles Corbett, Owen
3 – Ferdinand Rivera, Pigeon Forge
120lb
1 – Kreed Smith, Rosman
2 – Cooper Williamson, Tuscola
3 – Bryson Perkins, Owen
4 – Ethan Webster, Robbinsville
5 – Thomas “Zach” McMinn, West Henderson
126lb
1 – Damon Landreth, West Henderson
2 – Luke Pratt, Pigeon Forge
3 – Jayden Reynaldo, Rosman
4 – Kaiser Perkins, Owen
132lb
1 – Andy Cable, Pigeon Forge
2 – Christian Phillips, Robbinsville
3 – Levi Worsham, West Henderson
4 – Adrian Grooms, Owen
5 – Aiden Tucker, Tuscola
138lb
1 – Jacob Ed, West Henderson
2 – Ayden Hood, Pigeon Forge
3 – Koen Kiser, Rosman
4 – Fisher McPherson, Owen
145lb
1 – Kyle Monnin, Pigeon Forge
2 – Anthony “Tony” Delgado, West Henderson
3 – Devin Hall, Robbinsville
4 – Joaquin “Ceviche” Freeman, Owen
5 – Lucas Burress, Tuscola
152lb
1 – Kam Moore, Owen
2 – Dawson Trentham, Pigeon Forge
3 – William Sheffield, Rosman
4 – Nick Anderson, Robbinsville
160lb
1 – Wyatt Howard, Pigeon Forge
2 – Gaige Watson, West Henderson
3 – Zach Seay, Robbinsville
4 – Jackson Craig, Owen
5 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee
170lb
1 – Dylan Jackson, Pigeon Forge
2 – Daniel Rueda, Owen
3 – Zackary Blankenship, West Henderson
4 – Ryelon Waldroup, Robbinsville
182lb
1 – J’Ron Lineberry, Cherokee
2 – Kennedy Gallegos, Owen
3 – Herbert Little, Pigeon Forge
195lb
1 – Aiden Howard, Pigeon Forge
2 – Jason Dash, Owen
3 – Bryson Haynes, Tuscola
4 – Lee Birchfield, Rosman
5 – Vincent Owle, Cherokee
220lb
1 – Kellen Ensley, Robbinsville
2 – Lucian Thomas, Owen
3 – Luke McMinn, West Henderson
4 – Enrique Perez, Pigeon Forge
5 – Talan Crowe, Cherokee
285lb
1 – Caleb Wolfe, Pigeon Forge
2 – Owen Blevins, Robbinsville
3 – Chanttin Tramper, Cherokee
4 – Alexander Caldwell, Tuscola
5 – Cameron Whitmire, West Henderson
Team Results
1 – Pigeon Forge 165
2 – Owen 104.5
3 – Robbinsville 85
4 – West Henderson 83
5 – Rosman 74
6 – Tuscola 32
7 – Cherokee 25
8 – Andrews 3