Museum of the Cherokee Indian announces Winter Lecture Series

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Museum of the Cherokee Indian (MCI) will host its 2023 Winter Lecture Series during January, February, and March 2023. Titled “Our Voices, Amplified: Indigenous Artistry Today,” the series includes both on-site and virtual lecture and workshop opportunities that introduce audiences to innovative and inspiring artists from tribes across the country.

“The Winter Lecture Series takes a closer look at contemporary Indigenous arts and how artists are using their mediums to amplify their voices,” says Jenn Wilson (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians), Aniyvwiyahi Community Program Coordinator at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. “Be it as activism, a push for cultural welding, or to tell stories, this series will feature artists from different backgrounds who are using different mediums to show what Indigenous art can be and mean today.”

All Winter Lecture Series events are offered free of charge. Space is limited, and attendees may register for each panel via the links in the schedule below. Additional information can be found at mci.org/learn/programming. All recorded Lecture Series events will be uploaded to the Museum’s YouTube channel.

Art As Activism: How Indigenous Artists Use Their Mediums to Amplify Their Voices

Jan. 18 at 5 p.m., Virtual

Fawn Douglas (Las Vegas Paiute Tribe) of Nuwu Art, a Las Vegas-based community hub where families, friends and allies gather to enjoy the cultural arts, will discuss how art can be a valid and powerful form of activism for bringing attention to Indigenous people and the issues that affect them today. Register here.

Workshop: Beginner Pottery Class with Lori Reed

Jan. 26 and 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Museum of the Cherokee Indian

Learn how to make a beginner’s level pinch pot with accomplished potter Lori Reed (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)! Participants will make at least one pot that will be kiln-fired for preservation. Pieces will be ready for pick-up the Monday after classes. A Community Learning workshop, this class is open exclusively to enrolled citizens of federally recognized tribes; space is limited. Register here.

Maker Monday

Jan. 9 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Museum of the Cherokee Indian

Watch Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians artists demonstrate their artistic processes and showcase their work in the Museum lobby. Participating artists will have works for sale.

Our Voices, Our Identity

Feb. 15 at 5 p.m., Virtual

Afro-Indigenous artists join a panel to discuss their experiences and how their identity informs their art. Speakers to be announced. Register here.

Maker Monday

Feb. 6 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Museum of the Cherokee Indians

Watch Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians artists demonstrate their artistic processes and showcase their work in the Museum lobby. Participating artists will have works for sale.

Beaded Graduation Cap Class

March 13 and 14, Museum of the Cherokee Indians

Jennifer Wilson (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) will guide participants in making their very own beaded graduation cap. This class is open to enrolled citizens of federally recognized tribes. Registration link to come.

Our Own Words: Storytelling is a Journey

March 8 at 5 p.m., Virtual

Indigenous authors come together to share the stories they tell, their journey to being published, and how their cultural identity influences their craft and experiences. Speakers to be announced. Register here.

Maker Monday

March 6 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Museum of the Cherokee Indians

Watch Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians artists demonstrate their artistic processes and showcase their work in the Museum lobby. Participating artists will have works for sale.