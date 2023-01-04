OBITUARY: Tommy McMillan

Tommy McMillan, 68, of Bryson City passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late Clifford and Mary Brady McMillan.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Alfred and Jerome Brady, and Howard, Larry, Earl, and Wayne McMillan.

Tommy is survived by his daughters, Amanda McCoy, Tsasha McMillan; brother, Herman McMillan; sister, Leola McMillan; grandchildren, Donovan Bronson, Phoenix McCoy, CJ Smith, Dakota McMillan; partner, Elaine Smith; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Birdtown Cemetery. Revs. Chris Nations and Sam McMahan will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Crisp Funeral Home.