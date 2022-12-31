OBITUARY: Kyle Smith

Kyle Smith, age 30, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Cherokee Indian Hospital after an extended illness. He is the son of Greg Smith and the late Charlene Enoah.

Kyle is also survived by his three children, Liam Smith, Keira Smith, and Caiyah Smith, all of New Mexico; brothers, Jack Smith and Greg Smith; sister, Haley Smith; mother of his children, Charmayne Chee; and many aunts and uncles also survive.

Kyle also had many friends that he held close to his heart.

Aside from his mother, Kyle was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Mary Ann Rich and Faye Enoah; uncle, John Smith; and great-grandmother, Katie Jessan.

Kyle was a friend to all and hardly met a stranger. He enjoyed making people smile.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Yellowhill Baptist Church, beginning at 12 p.m., until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will be begin at 2 p.m. with Foreman Bradley and Aaron Langston officiating. Burial will be in the Crowe Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.