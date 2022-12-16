MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: Cherokee wrestlers place at SMC meet

One Feather Staff Report
Photos (shown in hyperlinks) courtesy of Erin Kirkland/Cherokee Middle School
ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – The Smoky Mountain Conference Middle School championship meet was held at Robbinsville High School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Middle School’s Elliot Wildcatt won first place in the 83lb division and Kimo Sokol (12lb.), Aiden Larch (160lb.), and Kymani Foalima-Squirrell (229lb.) all took second place in their weight divisions. Several other CMS wrestlers also placed. Following are results per trackwrestling.com:
Team Scores
1 – Robbinsville 271
2 – Swain Co. 223
3 – Murphy 150
4 – Hayesville 128
5 – Cherokee 110
6 – Andrews 24
76lb
1st place match: Devin Burchfield (Robbinsville) win by fall over Hunter Hill (Hayesville)
1 – Devin Burchfield, Robbinsville
2 – Hunter Hill, Hayesville
3 – Joel Maffett, Swain Co.
1st place match: E. Wildcat (Cherokee) win by fall over Hunter Sawyer (Robbinsville)
1 – Elliot Wildcat (Cherokee)
2 – Hunter Sawyear (Robbinsville)
90lb
1st place match: Zander Lucksavage (Murphy) win by fall over Cheyenne Harrison (Swain Co.)
1 – Zander Lucksavage, Murphy
2 – Cheyenne Harrison, Swain Co.
3 – Milexa Jenkins, Robbinsville
4 – Evan Burks, Hayesville
1st place match: Jany Echeverria (Swain Co.) win by fall over Latesha Orr (Robbinsville)
1 – Jany Ecehverria (Swain Co.)
2 – Latesha Orr (Robbinsville)
3 – Russell McKay (Cherokee)
4 – James Garrett (Murphy)
106lb
1st place match: Chase Beasley (Andrews) win by fall over Hailey Hill (Murphy)
1 – Chase Beasley, Andrews
2 – Hailey Hill, Murphy
3 – Aiden Conley, Robbinsville
4 – Brylee Lambert, Swain Co.
113lb
1st place match: Claire Ball (Swain Co.) win by fall over Trenton Cook (Murphy)
1 – Claire Ball, Swain Co.
2 – Trenton Cook, Murphy
3 – Ethan Chekelelee, Robbinsville
4 – Logan Querns, Hayesville
120lb
1st place match: Mason Ray (Murphy) win by fall over Makayla Hunt (Swain Co.)
1 – Mason Ray, Murphy
2 – Makayla Hunt, Swain Co.
3 – Jayden Chekelelee, Robbinsville
4 – A. Saylor, Cherokee
1st place match: Anthony Catuto (Murphy) win by fall over K. Sokol (Cherokee)
1 – Anthony Catuto, Murphy
2 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee
3 – John Paul Kincaid, Swain Co.
4 – Ben Koeller, Robbinsville
132lb
1st place match: Braydon Lane (Robbinsville) win by fall over Silas Lovingood (Hayesville)
1 – Braydon Lane, Robbinsville
2 – Sila Lovingood, Hayesville
3 – Kale Walkingstick, Swain Co.
4 – Jonathan Lamb, Murphy
138lb
1st place match: Kayleb Orr (Robbinsville) win by fall over Edwin Nava (Hayesville)
1 – Kayleb Orr, Robbinsville
2 – Edwin Nava, Hayesville
3 – Alexa Roberts, Swain Co.
4 – K. Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee
145lb
1st place match: Knox Orr (Robbinsville) win by fall over Landon Gibson (Hayesville)
1 – Knox Orr, Robbinsville
2 – Landon Gibson, Hayesville
3 – Colton Shuler, Swain Co.
4 – H.Winchester, Cherokee
152lb
1st place match: Jace Grooms (Robbinsville) bye win
1 – Jace Grooms, Robbinsville
1st place match: Luke Green (Robbinsville) win by fall over A. Larch (Cherokee)
1 – Luke Green, Robbinsville
2 – Aiden Larch, Cherokee
3 – Jeremiah Register, Hayesville
4 – Noah Arch, Swain Co.
170lb
1st place match: Joseph McCoy (Robbinsville) win by fall over Lawson Bailey (Hayesville)
1 – Joseph McCoy, Robbinsville
2 – Lawson Bailey, Hayesville
3 – Harper Welch, Swain Co.
4 – B. Sequoyah, Cherokee
182lb
1st place match: Gracie Anderson (Robbinsville) bye win
1 – Gracie Anderson, Robbinsville
195lb
1st place match: Sam Owle (Swain Co.) win by fall over Lakota Patterson (Hayesville)
1 – Sam Owle, Swain Co.
2 – Lakota Patterson, Hayesville
1st place match: Mijo Salinas-Wike (Swain Co.) win by fall over K. Foalima (Cherokee)
1 – Mijo Salinas-Wike, Swain Co.
2 – Kymani Foalima-Squirrell, Cherokee
3 – Louis Parker, Robbinsville
250lb
1st place match: Caden Chastain (Murphy) over Charlie Thompson (Swain Co.)
1 – Caden Chastain (Murphy)
2 – Charlie Thompson (Swain Co.)