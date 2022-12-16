MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: Cherokee wrestlers place at SMC meet

One Feather Staff Report

Photos (shown in hyperlinks) courtesy of Erin Kirkland/Cherokee Middle School

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – The Smoky Mountain Conference Middle School championship meet was held at Robbinsville High School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Cherokee Middle School’s Elliot Wildcatt won first place in the 83lb division and Kimo Sokol (12lb.), Aiden Larch (160lb.), and Kymani Foalima-Squirrell (229lb.) all took second place in their weight divisions. Several other CMS wrestlers also placed. Following are results per trackwrestling.com:

Team Scores

1 – Robbinsville 271

2 – Swain Co. 223

3 – Murphy 150

4 – Hayesville 128

5 – Cherokee 110

6 – Andrews 24

76lb

1st place match: Devin Burchfield (Robbinsville) win by fall over Hunter Hill (Hayesville)

1 – Devin Burchfield, Robbinsville

2 – Hunter Hill, Hayesville

3 – Joel Maffett, Swain Co.

83lb

1st place match: E. Wildcat (Cherokee) win by fall over Hunter Sawyer (Robbinsville)

1 – Elliot Wildcat (Cherokee)

2 – Hunter Sawyear (Robbinsville)

90lb

1st place match: Zander Lucksavage (Murphy) win by fall over Cheyenne Harrison (Swain Co.)

1 – Zander Lucksavage, Murphy

2 – Cheyenne Harrison, Swain Co.

3 – Milexa Jenkins, Robbinsville

4 – Evan Burks, Hayesville

98lb

1st place match: Jany Echeverria (Swain Co.) win by fall over Latesha Orr (Robbinsville)

1 – Jany Ecehverria (Swain Co.)

2 – Latesha Orr (Robbinsville)

3 – Russell McKay (Cherokee)

4 – James Garrett (Murphy)

106lb

1st place match: Chase Beasley (Andrews) win by fall over Hailey Hill (Murphy)

1 – Chase Beasley, Andrews

2 – Hailey Hill, Murphy

3 – Aiden Conley, Robbinsville

4 – Brylee Lambert, Swain Co.

113lb

1st place match: Claire Ball (Swain Co.) win by fall over Trenton Cook (Murphy)

1 – Claire Ball, Swain Co.

2 – Trenton Cook, Murphy

3 – Ethan Chekelelee, Robbinsville

4 – Logan Querns, Hayesville

120lb

1st place match: Mason Ray (Murphy) win by fall over Makayla Hunt (Swain Co.)

1 – Mason Ray, Murphy

2 – Makayla Hunt, Swain Co.

3 – Jayden Chekelelee, Robbinsville

4 – A. Saylor, Cherokee

126lb

1st place match: Anthony Catuto (Murphy) win by fall over K. Sokol (Cherokee)

1 – Anthony Catuto, Murphy

2 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee

3 – John Paul Kincaid, Swain Co.

4 – Ben Koeller, Robbinsville

132lb

1st place match: Braydon Lane (Robbinsville) win by fall over Silas Lovingood (Hayesville)

1 – Braydon Lane, Robbinsville

2 – Sila Lovingood, Hayesville

3 – Kale Walkingstick, Swain Co.

4 – Jonathan Lamb, Murphy

138lb

1st place match: Kayleb Orr (Robbinsville) win by fall over Edwin Nava (Hayesville)

1 – Kayleb Orr, Robbinsville

2 – Edwin Nava, Hayesville

3 – Alexa Roberts, Swain Co.

4 – K. Keel-Aguilera, Cherokee

145lb

1st place match: Knox Orr (Robbinsville) win by fall over Landon Gibson (Hayesville)

1 – Knox Orr, Robbinsville

2 – Landon Gibson, Hayesville

3 – Colton Shuler, Swain Co.

4 – H.Winchester, Cherokee

152lb

1st place match: Jace Grooms (Robbinsville) bye win

1 – Jace Grooms, Robbinsville

160lb

1st place match: Luke Green (Robbinsville) win by fall over A. Larch (Cherokee)

1 – Luke Green, Robbinsville

2 – Aiden Larch, Cherokee

3 – Jeremiah Register, Hayesville

4 – Noah Arch, Swain Co.

170lb

1st place match: Joseph McCoy (Robbinsville) win by fall over Lawson Bailey (Hayesville)

1 – Joseph McCoy, Robbinsville

2 – Lawson Bailey, Hayesville

3 – Harper Welch, Swain Co.

4 – B. Sequoyah, Cherokee

182lb

1st place match: Gracie Anderson (Robbinsville) bye win

1 – Gracie Anderson, Robbinsville

195lb

1st place match: Sam Owle (Swain Co.) win by fall over Lakota Patterson (Hayesville)

1 – Sam Owle, Swain Co.

2 – Lakota Patterson, Hayesville

220lb

1st place match: Mijo Salinas-Wike (Swain Co.) win by fall over K. Foalima (Cherokee)

1 – Mijo Salinas-Wike, Swain Co.

2 – Kymani Foalima-Squirrell, Cherokee

3 – Louis Parker, Robbinsville

250lb

1st place match: Caden Chastain (Murphy) over Charlie Thompson (Swain Co.)

1 – Caden Chastain (Murphy)

2 – Charlie Thompson (Swain Co.)