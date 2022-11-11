Bids are being accepted for 2023 EBCI pageant crowns

2023 Miss Cherokee Crown

9” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

2023 Teen Miss Cherokee Crown

7” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

2023 Junior Miss Cherokee Crown

6” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

2023 Little Miss Cherokee Crown

5” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

Bidders must be prepared to present designs to the Board on Monday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Shawn Blanton Emergency Operations Center. Info: Mollie Grant 359-6430 and Jais Crusenberry 736-7348 or email cherokeepageantboard@gmail.com