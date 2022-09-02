LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Should we have a Sheriff’s debate?

With the current Jackson County sheriff not running for re-election, we will have a new sheriff to lead our county law enforcement. The sheriff and his officers have a big responsibility in keeping our families safe. Due to the increased crime across the nation, our community is not immune to crime and especially illegal drugs. With fentanyl overdoses the leading cause of deaths with the 18 – 49-year-old, our community needs to know the sheriff’s plan to reduce and prevent drug trafficking and rising crime rates in Jackson County. How are the sheriff’s candidates planning on stopping drug dealers who are targeting our children, brothers, sisters, and friends for fast money without regard to the lives they destroy every day?

Both sheriff candidates’ campaign materials are very general in regard to their plans, our community needs more details to ensure we have confidence in who is elected our next sheriff. Please encourage having a sheriff’s debate between Doug Farmer and Rick Buchanan!

Thanks,

Keith Blaine

Sylva