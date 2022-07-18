OBITUARY: Ricky Benny Jumper

Ricky Benny Jumper, 53, of the Snowbird Community of Robbinsville, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his residence.

He was the son of Jeanette Smoker and the late Jeremiah Jumper.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Lyle Jumper of Robbinsville; daughter, Shantel Teesateskie of Kingsland, Ga.; brothers, Nathan Jumper and Kenny Garrett of Robbinsville, David Welch of Old Fort, and Daniel Seay of Cherokee; sister, Phyllis Jumper of Robbinsville; grandchildren, Wes Jumper, Kaniya Teesateskie, Kyzik Teesateskie, and Cassidy Sudderth; nephew, T.C. Jumper and niece Melissa Seay.

Funeral Services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Little Snowbird Baptist Church. The family will receive friends starting at 5 p.m. on Monday until the hour of service. The Reverend Scott Chekelelee will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hickory Gap Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Garrett, David Welch, Kyzik Teesateskie, Wes Jumper, T.C. Jumper, and Lyle Jumper.

