UT starting a Cherokee Language course

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Students at the University of Tennessee – Knoxville (UTK) will have the opportunity this spring to begin to learn the Cherokee language. Introduction to Cherokee Language and Culture I will be offered during the Spring Mini-Term 2022 from May 19 to June 7 and will be worth 3 credit hours.

Barbara Heath, UTK professor and head of anthropology, said, “The Anthropology Department is excited to offer an introductory course on Cherokee language this spring at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. We are deeply grateful to Mr. Micah Swimmer of the EBCI for teaching it.”

She added, “Language is fundamental to human expression, and the course will add important new dimensions at the University to the representation, acknowledgment, and understanding of contemporary Cherokee communities and experiences.”

According to the course description, “Students will walk through a beginner level introduction to the foundations of the Cherokee language and culture. We will develop your vocabulary through listening, reading, writing, and speaking the Cherokee language. The class will cover basic everyday Cherokee language that is used in the homes of Cherokee families. Culture will be introduced as it is intertwined in the language as well.”

Heath said the university would love to offer the class regularly if there is interest and if they can find a regular instructor. This initial course will be taught by Micah Swimmer, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and a Cherokee second language learner.

“I believe it’s a great opportunity to educate the students and staff at UT about our people, our language, and our culture,” said Swimmer. “I think its fitting that UT is allowing this to happen, being that our people once lived in that area for thousands of years and we’re still here.”

He went on to say, “How awesome would it be if all universities were able to teach Indigenous languages – especially the languages of the people who used to or still occupy the land of which those universities thrive today? This could be a step in that direction. I am truly grateful for the opportunity.”

The EBCI has worked with UTK previously on various projects including a Memorandum of Understanding with UTK whereby EBCI students can attend the university at an in-state tuition rate.

“I remember being a UT freshman, feeling lost in a sea of students having nothing to identify with,” said Kimberly Smith, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who holds both a bachelor’s of arts degree in French and world business as well as a master’s of business administration degree from UTK. “It was clear that my culture and history tied to the very earth the campus sits on were not celebrated or valued enough by the institution. Since those days, numerous Indigenous allies have aided in expanding the awareness and education of our presence and story throughout campus. I am overjoyed to see the expansion continue into the university’s curriculum. Since time immemorial, Cherokee has been spoken in Tennessee; this addition gives me hope that it will continue beyond my generation.”

Lisa King, UTK associate professor and the faculty advisor for the university’s Native American Student Association, commented, “Indigenous visibility has always been a problem at the University of Tennessee, and bringing Indigenous language instruction to UTK is long overdue. This first Cherokee language course on our campus is an exciting and important step in supporting Indigenous students and Indigenous studies on campus, and it is an absolute joy to see it finally happening. I hope it will be a seed that grows into something much more.”