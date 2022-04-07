Todd Odom named an honorary EBCI member

By JONAH LOSSIAH

One Feather Staff

Thursday morning, April 7, Todd Odom and his family stood before Tribal Council as he was named the next honorary member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

Odom recently retired from a 19-year coaching career in wrestling, with most of that coming at the helm at Robbinsville High School. The resolution to recognize Odom was moved to the top of the agenda at Thursday’s Council meeting. He shared cherished memories of his father as he embraced the honor.

Odom said that when he was seven years old his father had a very impactful conversation with him. His father asked him, ‘what is the first thing people want to know about you?’

“They want to know what your name is. He said, ‘you know what the last thing anybody on this Earth is going to do for you?’ Once again, I said I didn’t know. He said at some point when you leave this Earth, somebody is going to carve your name in a stone. He said ‘but that birth certificate and that tombstone is not your name. It’s everything in between,’” said Odom.

“To stand before you today. To be a part of the Eastern Band. To add something else to my name. It means more to me than you’ll ever know.”

The resolution discusses Odom’s dedication to the Cherokee wrestlers that he has coached. He has implemented the syllabary on their mats and encouraged all his enrolled member wrestlers to embrace their culture. He also developed and implemented Robbinsville High School’s first Cherokee history course.

Bo Taylor was one of the primary advocates for this move that was eventually submitted by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed, Cherokee County/Snowbird Rep. Adam Wachacha, and Cherokee County/Snowbird Rep. Bucky Brown.

Taylor sung a song for Odom and Council to honor the ceremony. He also offered his support and shared his perspective on how the EBCI’s newest honorary member has impacted the community.

“This honor, I do not take it lightly. This is something we should honor and cherish for very special people. And Todd is a special person,” said Taylor.

He said that the first time he remembered noticing Odom was at a wrestling tournament. But it wasn’t Odom himself that grabbed his attention.

“I noticed one of his wrestlers. I was down state, and I watched one of his wrestlers step onto the mat. He was a Black Knight. He walked up and stepped on the mat, but his singlet had a wolf. I saw Wolf Clan. I started asking and he said, ‘yeah, he’s an enrolled member’,” said Taylor.

“For a young man that’s going to a public school. Not a Cherokee school, but a public school. To step on that mat and represent his school but also represent us. I was a fan of that man (as Taylor pointed at Odom). I watched that kid wrestle, it brought me to tears. Because he was one of us.”

Several members of Council and the community shared their stories with Odom. All twelve members of Council stood to vote and pass this resolution.

Odom said that he was only ever looking to do the right thing. He said he was proud to be able to support his wrestlers and felt that being Cherokee was something that needed to be respected.

“To be from western North Carolina is something to be proud of. I think that it’s important that every kid needs to know where they come from and that they ought to be proud of it,” said Odom.

“I think it’s important to know what clan you’re from. What creek you grew up on. Where your homestead was. I just wanted to do my part to honor y’all and all those kids from western North Carolina. So, I thank you.”