Council approves $350,000 for Cherokee Cablevision operating expenses

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Cherokee Cablevision, Inc. has been going through a major upgrade since being acquired by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians as well as the recent announcement of a management agreement with BalsamWest. During its regular session on Thursday, April 7, Tribal Council approved $350,000 for the business to be used for “general operating support”.

Res. No. 235 (2022) was approved unanimously by all present and allocated the funds from the Tribe’s Business and Economic Development Fund.

“Things are moving along at a very nice pace,” Cory Blankenship, EBCI Secretary of Treasury, told Council at the beginning of discussion on the legislation.

He spoke of the funding need, “We have carved out some of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to go toward Cherokee Cablevision for the fiber build-out and for delivering internet connectivity across the Boundary. Unfortunately, there are also issues with the existing coax plant, and some of that coax plant does not serve internet customers and so it doesn’t qualify for us to use the ARP funding in order to make those repairs, splice in new coax…if we’re not serving an internet customer, we can’t use those federal funds for that.”

Secretary Blankenship added, “As we’ve begun to offer unlimited data services to some of our customers, and as we’ve made improvements to the coax plant, we’ve actually seen a number of new service requests.”

According to a report provided by Secretary Blankenship, which he also gave to Council, Cherokee Cablevision has a total of 1,212 residential and 158 business customers as of the end of February.

He noted, “The construction of that coax plant does not allow us to reach all 1,300 customers with a data signal. It allows us to reach them with video but not to get data to them… We’re balancing out right now updates to the coax plant because we will eventually abandon the coax plant and move everything to the fiber plant. So, we don’t want to invest $10 million in a coax plant that two-and-a-half years from now we’re going to abandon for a fiber plant.”

Secretary Blankenship said that some enhancements do need to be accomplished at the existing coax plant as they work toward their end goals. “Eventually, we’ll be able to send video over the top, and we’re currently looking at all of the regulatory permits to get voice through Cherokee Cablevision so that you’d be able to get your telephone, your internet, and your TV from one tribal telecom source. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Since taking over management operations in December 2021, BalsamWest has been working to upgrade the Cherokee Cablevision system. Last month, Jason Maples, BalsamWest vice president of sales and marketing, told the One Feather, “We have a very old system that we’re trying to clean up, so to speak. We’re like the little Dutch boy with the dam, running around plugging holes, fixing sections.”

Maples said there isn’t a hard timeline for the improvements to be finished. “However, you’ll see steady, incremental progress throughout the rest of this year to get the Cablevision plant up to snuff. And by up to snuff, I mean improved video speeds, improved internet quality, and expanded area coverage.”