Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos announces Cherokee Development Program Associates

Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos has announced that the following Team Members applied for and have been selected for the Cherokee Development Program (CDP): Phillip Owle, Spencer McCoy, Karen Holiday, Joshua Davis, Tamara Thompson, and Rebecca Chiltoskie.

The Cherokee Development Program at Harrah’s Cherokee was created to ensure professional career development opportunities for enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Nation. Participants train in different divisions of Harrah’s Cherokee and focus on developing leadership and critical thinking skills. The Talent Development department, as well as division leaders, work closely to develop specific training programs and objectives to prepare participants to advance and promote into leadership roles. CDP participants receive one-on-one coaching and mentorships, are assigned special projects and in-depth training opportunities on topics such as leading teams, coaching for success, developing talent, public speaking ,and diversity & inclusion in addition to core business competencies in Finance, Marketing and Human Resources.

Phillip Owle

Current Position: Race & Sportsbook Supervisor

CDP Rotation: Special Events & Promotions

Phillip, along with his wife Jazlyn and their two kids, Luna and Sherry, currently reside in Cherokee. Phillip attended Southwestern Community College before enrolling at Lincoln Memorial University where he studied nursing. In his spare time, he enjoys bowling and being with his family. Phillip is looking forward to working with the Cherokee Development Program where he can continue to grow his leadership skills.

Spencer McCoy

Current Position: VIP Host

CDP Rotation: Table Games

Spencer, son of Skooter McCoy and Michelle Queen, grew up in the Birdtown Community and is a member of the Long Hair Clan. He and his wife, Erin, currently reside in Cherokee with their dog, Lucy. Spencer graduated from Mars Hill University in the spring of 2019 where he received his bachelor’s in business administration. In December of 2020, Spencer received his MBA in entrepreneurship and project management from Western Carolina University. He is excited for the opportunity to be part of the CDP program as Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos have provided him with incredible opportunities over the years. He hopes to provide those same opportunities for other for generations to come.

Karen Holiday

Current Position: Table Games Dealer Training School

CDP Rotation: Casino Overview

Karen Holiday is from the Big Cove Community where she was raised by her mother (Carol Standingdeer), maternal grandparents, (Wilbur and Lula Sequoyah), and her aunt (Cindi Ayers). Karen continues to live in the Big Cove Community with her two children. She received her associate degree from Haskell Indian Nations University and her bachelor’s in social work from The University of Oklahoma before later obtaining her master’s degree in social work from Washington University in Saint Louis. After working 18 years with Indian Health Service, Karen is eager to further her education and professional experience with the Cherokee Development Program. In her free time, Karen enjoys making various crafts, spending time with family and friends, and watching movies.

Joshua Davis

Current Position: Games Performance Technician

CDP Rotation: Entertainment/Audio Visual

Joshua was born in Portland, Maine and currently resides in the Yellow Hill Community. After high school, Joshua joined the U.S. Air Force and later went on to receive his associate degree in electronics engineering technology from Southwestern Community College, as well as his bachelor’s degree in electrical & computer engineering technology from Western Carolina University. In his spare time, Joshua enjoys building remote controlled cars and watching racing.

Tamara Thompson

Current Position: Table Games Service Supervisor

CDP Rotation: Finance

Tamara Thompson lives in the Big Cove community with her daughter, Milli and her partner, Jillian. She began her career at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort as a Table Games dealer in 2013 and is currently a Table Games Supervisor. Tamara received an associate degree in accounting and business administration from Southwestern Community College before graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with her bachelor’s degree in business administration. Tamara is excited to join the CDP program and learn from Harrah’s Cherokee’s Accounting Team as it will help her achieve her goal of becoming a CPA.

Rebecca Chiltoskie