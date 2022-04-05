OBITUARY: Jack Powell

Jack Powell, age 78, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Harris Regional Hospital after an extended illness.

He is survived by his loving Wife, Mary W. Powell; children, James Powell (Zena Rattler) and Jacqueline Powell; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Ann Powell and Sara Lynn Crowe (Tunney); and his Fur Son, Whiskey Powell.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Powell and Fannie Oocumma Powell; brothers, Richard Powell, Phillip Powell, Frances Powell, Joseph Powell, John Edward Oocumma Powell; and his twin sister, Jean Powell.

Jack was a fluent Cherokee speaker. He was a man who loved people. He loved to cook and loved to make people laugh. Jack never met a stranger and was an avid Bingo player. He loved his family most and his grandchildren even more.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday April 6 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 7 beginning at 1 p.m. with Scott Chekelelee officiating. Burial will be behind the Family home at 743 Lambert Branch Road, Cherokee NC 28719. Pallbearers will be AJ Bradley, Jimmy Bradley, Jim Reed, TW Saunooke, and Tim Swayney.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.