Motorola aids in Cherokee language revitalization efforts

By JONAH LOSSIAH

One Feather Staff

Starting in February, all Motorola mobile devices began to implement the Cherokee language into their software.

This effort comes as part of an initiative that the company announced last year. A similar effort was made to digitize and implement two Brazilian indigenous languages – Nheengatu and Kaingang. A strong impetus behind choosing Cherokee was that Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, opened new offices in North Carolina.

Two of the drivers of this project were Janine Oliveira and Juliana Rebelatto Pereira. Oliveira is the Globalization Executive Director for Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo and Pereira Rebelatto is the Globalization Sr Manager and MBG Head Linguist for Motorola.

When deciding which language to assist, it had to fit specific criteria.

“We looked into many of the languages that UNESCO classifies as severely endangered or definitely endangered and we went through a couple of criteria. Such as availability of scholars in the language. Because we had to have an expert giving support, backing us up on the technicalities of the language itself. The second criteria was that it had to be a language that had linguists available, translators available, and willing to work on the project. Third was that the language had to have data that showed us that children no longer learned the language in their homes,” said Rebelatto Pereira.

Oliveira said that they needed to customize many aspects of the project to overcome working with a completely new and difficult language for their team.

“We wanted to focus on the user interface. Because we noticed that Cherokee is not well-represented in the user interface on the phones,” said Oliveira. “Even though there is the ability today in several smartphones to input and to display Cherokee language or Cherokee characters, you have to navigate your user interface in English. And that’s what we want to change.”

Oliveira said that there was a strong push to get as much content as possible before the launch, but that this project is not done. They will continue to clean up the work and add what they can to almost 200,000 Cherokee words in the software.

“We released, on Feb. 24, the Motorola Edge Plus in North America. But all of the subsequent phones that are going to be released on Android 12 will have Cherokee. Not only in North America but globally. We want to have Cherokee as part of our language set globally.”

Rebelatto Pereira said that one of the most difficult aspects of implementing Cherokee was representing both major dialects of the language.

“We are looking into a language that is endangered, that means we have fewer experts in the field working and speaking the language. That is a problem we kind of knew we were going to face. But it was harder when we tried to bring people from the EBCI Tribe, for example. That was even more challenging. So, we knew we had different dialects to cover in the language and to represent in our user interface, and that was a huge challenge to us,” said Rebelatto Pereira.

Seven of the eight members of the Cherokee language team were speakers from Cherokee Nation. The lone scholar working for the Eastern dialect was Dr. Benjamin Frey, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Frey said that he felt this was a very important project, but it didn’t come without growing pains.

“It was difficult, in some ways, because of the cultural divide. They tend to be really insistent about deadlines and timelines. They’re very direct. They’re really a corporate culture. So, I had to do some educating about what kind of things were respectful and disrespectful when it came to dealing with indigenous people…but the upside of that is that they actually get things done,” said Frey.

Along with working with the corporate nature of Motorola and Lenovo, he said that it was often uncomfortable for him to be the only representative for the EBCI dialect on the project.

“I kind of offered to pick up a lot of slack. I overviewed a lot of the translations myself, to the degree that I could. But being a second language learner, I can’t guarantee that they’re accurate,” said Frey.

“It was an enormous amount of pressure. It was an enormous amount of stress. I would sit there, and I’d be staring down 2,300 entries for a phone. And I have to make judgment calls about how I’m going to say things that I have no idea how a Cherokee speaker would conceptualize.”

He said this was never a responsibility he wanted. He said that he tried as much as he could to work with folks from the EBCI on this project.

“I asked lots of people in the Eastern Band to participate in this project. I asked all kinds of people. All the speakers I could think of. All the people’s phone numbers that I had. Lots of people. And a couple of people even said yes, and then just sort of disappeared.”

He said that concern eventually turned to frustration as the pressure started to mount.

“It kind of goes back to what we talked about at the symposium in 2020. How loud do I have to scream to get people to know about things? Everybody says, ‘oh they did this project without me’ and ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t they talk to me?’. Well, can you not talk to each other? Can you not respond when somebody sends you an email? Can you not call somebody back when they leave a message on your phone?”

While he didn’t want to be the only EBCI voice on the project, he also said that he understands why that most likely was.

“[Motorola] absolutely pushed too hard. I think if people from the Eastern Band decided not to participate, it was because of that. I actually told them that at various points. You guys can’t wail on people’s answering machines and text messages and emails. You can’t be emailing people five times in a week. Because you’re going to piss them off. They’re just going to ignore you, and now you’re never going to work with them.”

Frey said that he worked diligently to educate the team on how to address and respect Cherokee people. He said that he stuck with the project because he knew something like this would grab people’s attention and could be a valuable resource for the language moving forward. Frey also said that he felt the people working on the project had their hearts in the right place, and that he did feel heard when he had to speak with them.

His message is to ‘just do it’. He wants people to start pushing harder for the language instead of gatekeeping.

“Don’t reinvent the wheel. If you hear that somebody is already doing a machine translation project with Cherokee, jump on board that project. Unless you have a vastly different idea of how you want to see it go. Let’s pool our resources. Let’s be communal about saving the language.”

Rebelatto Pereira acknowledged these divides and said that she learned a lot when she visited the Qualla Boundary earlier this year.

“I must admit, I was extremely surprised in a positive way when I went there. I was fully aware I was the outsider. I was stepping into your land, talking about your language. Telling you guys that a big company was going to be publishing and making available a language that I don’t speak, that none of my team members speak. I was fully aware of it. I was not expecting much. To my surprise, I was extremely well welcomed there. Everybody showed a lot of pride about the language … my experience showed me that a lot more is possible, to be honest. That sense of community is pretty clear. It is everywhere.”

She said that this project means so much to her, and she wants to do what she can to move it forward.

“I’m sorry I didn’t make it [to Cherokee] before because of COVID. It is a pity. If I had done that in the beginning of the project, things would have gone differently, I’m sure. But it is what it is, we couldn’t have done any different then. It was all virtual. Being face-to-face with the community makes a lot of difference.”

Rebelatto Pereira and Oliveira said that there is still time to work with the project. In fact, they are very hopeful to work with some speakers and scholars on the Qualla Boundary to help refine the user interface that is online already.

Rebelatto Pereira can be reached at WJNT38@motorola.com. Oliveira can be reached at joliveira@motorola.com. Dr. Frey also said he would be happy to discuss the project with anyone interested, he can be reached at benfrey@email.unc.edu.

“I’ve been in this field for close to 20 years, this is probably the best project, and the highest peak of my profession is this project right now. I can tell you that with all my heart,” said Oliveira.

“We really want to give back. This is not a money-making project for us. This is about giving back. We are going to open-source not only the process that we went through but also all the data that we have, back to the Cherokee people. So that we can amplify that mission.”