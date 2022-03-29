Trading Post for the week of March 30, 2022

LEGAL NOTICES

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 22-019

In the Matter of the Estate of

Fay Dora Owle Ludwig

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Sherrene Ludwig Swayney

PO Box 1196

Cherokee, NC 28719

3/30

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

In the Tribal Court

In the Matter of S.P., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 21-065

TO: Kyle Bigmeat

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, S.P., born on August 23, 2016, is a neglected and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on October 12, 2021.

You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.

You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.

First published this the 23rd day of March 2022.

Sybil G. Mann

Family Safety Program Attorney

P.O. Box 455

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

(828)359-1559

N.C. Bar No. 16729

4/6

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

In the Tribal Court

In the Matter of Z.W., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 21-056

TO: The Unknown Father of Minor Child Z.W.

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, Z.W. is a neglected and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on August 24, 2021. A court order from the Cherokee Tribal Court directing that service of process on you take place by publication was entered on March 10, 2022.

You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed for disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.

You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.

First published this the 23rd day of March 2022.

Sybil G. Mann

Family Safety Program Attorney

P.O. Box 455

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

(828)359-1559

N.C. Bar No. 16729

4/6

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 22 E 251

In the Matter of the Estate of

Virginia Sneed Dixon

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Earle C. Dixion

PO Box 1147

Cherokee, NC 28719

4/13

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. EST 22-033

In the Matter of the Estate of

CHARLES THOMAS

TOINEETA

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Charlene Owle

243 Saloli Drive

Cherokee, NC 28719

4/13pd

BIDs, RFPs, etc.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: River Film

The EBCI Natural Resources Department is requesting proposals from a qualified film maker to create a river film highlighting

Cherokee’s connection to the Little Tennessee River system. Please contact Mike LaVoie at (828) 359-6113 to receive a detailed copy of the RFP which closes on April 15, 2022. 3/30

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

TRIENNIAL REVIEW OF

WATER QUALITY

STANDARDS

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Water Quality Office will hold a Public Meeting on

THURSDAY, MAY 12th, 2022

1 PM – 3 PM at

Cherokee County Tribal Community Club Building

302 Airport Rd., Marble, NC 28905

The purpose of this meeting is an opportunity for the public to receive information and provide comments on the Triennial Review of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Water Quality Standards, which have been revised to comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s suggested modifications to the Water Quality Criteria for Specific Uses, Source Water Protection, and Cherokee County Stream Classification Use.

These revisions are in compliance with the Clean Water Act Sections 303 and 518 (33 U.S.C. 1251, 1341) and Tribal Law.

Stakeholders and participants will also be asked for input on (https://cherokeenaturalresources.com/contact-us/). A copy of the revised Water Quality Standards will be available online at (https://cherokeenaturalresources.com/). A hard copy of the revised Water Quality Standards will be available for viewing at EBCI Water Quality Laboratory, 2000 Old #4 Road, Cherokee, NC 28719 during business hours.

Questions about the revised Water Quality Standards should be directed to the Water Quality Section Supervisor, Michael Bolt by phone at (828) 359-6772 or email michbolt@ebci-nsn.gov.

Closure of the Meeting Record

The meeting record will close as of midnight, Thursday May 12th, 2022. Written comments need not be notarized but must be postmarked before midnight and mailed to:

Michael Bolt

Water Quality Section Supervisor

EBCI 106 Water Quality Office

PO Box 1925

Cherokee, NC 28719

5/4

Requests for Proposals

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee Department of

Transportation

680 Acquoni Road

Cherokee, North Carolina 28719

Phone: (828) 359-6530

Bridge Replacement, Bridge over Coopers Creek on Dugans Road

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians CDOT Office is requesting sealed Bid Proposals from Qualified Firms to provide the following services: Grading, Drainage, Paving, Guardrail and Structure for the replacement of the existing bridge over Coopers Creek on Dugans Road. The deadline for submitting Bid Proposals will be April 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM, EST. Please be advised that all TERO rules and regulations, Tribal procurement policies, applicable state and federal rules, regulations and laws shall apply to the performance of any work awarded pursuant to this solicitation and to the procurement of work solicited through this advertisement. You may request the full Request for Proposals (RFP) and requirements for proposals through the CDOT Office. If you have any questions or comments, please contact Robert Willcox, CDOT Engineer at (828)-359-6122/(828)-736-3921 (cell) or Darrell Brown, CDOT Planner at (828)-359-6534. 3/30

CHEROKEE INDIAN

HOUSING DIVISION

LAND WANTED

BIG COVE COMMUNITY

Cherokee Indian Housing Division is seeding land in the Big Cove Community for purchase. Seeking fifteen (15) to twenty (acres). Land must be buildable. Will consider three to four smaller tracks. Please contact Nathanial Crowe if interested. (828) 359-6903. 5/18

CHEROKEE INDIAN

HOUSING DIVISION

Houses Wanted

Cherokee Indian Housing Division is looking for houses in sub-standard condition for possible purchase. Houses will be rehabbed to provide affordable housing stock for enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Houses can be located on or off Tribal property. Only houses with no liens will be considered. Contact Michelle Stamper if you own a property that you would like to offer for sale. (828) 359-6904. 5/18

Requests for Proposals

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee Department of

Transportation

680 Acquoni Road

Cherokee, North Carolina 28719

Phone: (828) 359-6530

Pedestrian Improvements US 19

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians CDOT Office is requesting Sealed Bid Proposals from Qualified Firms to provide the following services: Pavement widening and overlay, drainage improvements, curb and gutter with sidewalk on Water Dam Road in Cherokee NC The deadline for submitting Bid Proposals will be April 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM, EST. Please be advised that all TERO rules and regulations, Tribal procurement policies, applicable state and federal rules, regulations and laws shall apply to the performance of any work awarded pursuant to this solicitation and to the procurement of work solicited through this advertisement. You may request the full Request for Proposals (RFP) and requirements for proposals through the CDOT Office. If you have any questions or comments, please contact Robert Willcox, CDOT Engineer at (828)-359-6122/(828)-736-3921 (cell) or Darrell Brown, CDOT Planner at (828)-359-6534. 4/6

EMPLOYMENT

Help Wanted

Smoky Mountain Inn. Needed Night Audit and Housekeepers. Please apply in person at 344 7 clans road Cherokee, NC 28719. 4/20

Kituwah Global Government Group, LLC is seeking a Construction Operations Manager. The Operations Manager is directly responsible for supervising the field operations team for the effective and successful management of labor, productivity, quality control, and safety measures as established for the operations department. Management responsibilities generally include such types of work as ensuring efficient allocation of field labor resources, completing construction projects on time and within budget, working through operations team issues, providing operational customer support for all clients, and ensuring adherence to all field safety requirements. The operations manager will provide the general oversight and leadership to both the project management and field operation teams to ensure the successful completion of all federal construction projects.

KG3 offers a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package. Please visit the KG3 Office at 1158 Seven Clans Lane or contact Jessica Myers, Director of Administration at jessica.myers@kituwahG3.com or 828.477.4617 for applications.

The successful candidate must have:

1. US Citizenship required; Security Clearance preferred

2. Previous field experience in Heavy Civil Construction

3. Thorough understanding of office management procedures

4. Excellent organizational and time management skills

5. Analytical abilities and aptitude in problem-solving

6. Must be able to read construction plans.

7. Ability to write reports and correspondence.

8. Excellent written and verbal communication skills

9. Proficiency in MS Office 365

10. Proven leadership and supervisory capability is required. Minimum 10+ years in a leadership role within the construction industry. Must have 5+ years of experience in directly managing personnel.

11. Must be able to read construction plans.

12. Familiar with a variety of the field’s concepts, practices, and procedures

13. Extensive travel will be required.

Work Location: TBD

KG3 is proudly owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. 3/30