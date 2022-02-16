Emergency Rental Assistance for EBCI tribal members

The Cherokee Indian Housing Division (CIHD) is still accepting Emergency Rental Assistance applications from EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) member renters who qualify. The link collecting your applicable information will be available online at EBCI.com and applications will be available onsite at the C.I.H.D. Main Office located at 687 Acquoni Rd. Cherokee, NC 28719. Applications and documentation can be emailed back to Stefany Hicks at the following email address: shicks@ebci-nsn.gov

Note that entering information using the link at EBCI.com is not an application. This link is used to collect your information so that we may contact you via email/phone. Also, if you have received 18 months of assistance, you have exhausted the maximum amount of assistance allowed.

Eligible households include families that have:

Enrolled EBCI tribal member

Must reside in one of the 50 United States of America

Income below 80 percent of the area median income

An obligation to pay rent

A household member that has a reduction of income or other financial hardship due to COVID-19

Experienced or are at risk of experiencing homelessness

Eligible uses of funds include payment of:

Rent

Rental arrears

Utilities and home energy costs

Utilities and home energy cost arrears

Rental assistance provided to an eligible household should not be duplicative of any other federally funded rental assistance provided to such household.

Tribal members must also provide in writing that they have experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant cost, or experienced other financial hardship due to COVID-19. This program is NOT for homeowners or tribal members with mortgages. To apply for this program, you MUST be a renter. This program is to help prevent current renters from becoming homeless or evicted.

Info: Stefany Hicks 359-8096, Monday – Friday between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.