OBITUARY: Rev. Ray Anthony Lambert

Rev. Ray Anthony Lambert, 88, of the Tow String Community, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Rev. Jesse and Cora Lambert. He was a member of Tow String Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jane Lambert; his brother, Dan Lambert; and sisters, Lela Bales, Floy Matthews, Tinsa Sanders, Eula Sanders and Cleo Galloway. He is survived by his children, Tony Lambert (Susan), J.T. Lambert (Angel), Ray Lambert, Jr. (Gasiya), Danny Lambert (Krista), and Bobby Lambert (Alysia); and 14 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends starting at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 with the funeral service following at Crisp Funeral Home. Revs. Glen and Jerry Bradley will officiate with burial in the Tow String Cemetery.